SKC Hosts Red Bull New York on Saturday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will play the club's final match before the World Cup this weekend as the team hosts Red Bull New York at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with Star WarsTM Night at Sporting Park.

The theme night includes a special ticket pack with a limited-edition shirt in addition to a Grogu bobblehead giveaway at the gates while supplies last. In addition, Sporting Style retail stores at Sporting Park will have select Star WarsTM items including a scarf, pennant and decal pack.

Tickets for Saturday's showdown are available on SeatGeek and Girl Scout troops can take advantage of a ticket pack featuring an exclusive patch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Sporting KC players will walk through the Budweiser Brew House on arrival from 4:45-5:45 p.m. and KCeMO will play a pregame concert on the Sporting Plaza stage from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting KC and Red Bull New York will meet for the first time since 2024 and will play in Kansas City for the first time since 2022. Saturday will be the 60th all-time regular season match-up in a series that is deadlocked with each side holding identical 22-22-15 records.

Sporting KC enters the encounter coming off back-to-back victories with a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on May 13 and a 2-1 road result at Austin FC last Saturday. Second-half substitutes Manu Garcia and Stephen Afrifa each scored in the final 15 minutes of ATXvSKC to secure Sporting's first-ever points at Q2 Stadium.

Similarly, the visitors are riding the momentum of a three-game unbeaten streak after a 3-1 win in Chicago on May 9, a 3-2 victory over Columbus on May 13 and a 1-1 draw with rivals NYCFC last weekend. Led by head coach Michael Bradley, the Red Bull New York roster is headlined Cameroon international Eric Maxim Coupo-Moting -- a teammate of Sporting KC head coach Raphael Wicky at Hamburger SV in 2007 -- along iwth fellow Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Jorge Ruvalcaba.

The Red Bulls are the youngest squad in Major League Soccer this season with a trio of teenagers -- 17-year-old Matthew Dos Santos, 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti and 18-year-old Julian Hall -- becoming regular starters. Hall, who scored in the previous match-up between SKC and RBNY as a 16 year old, now leads the Red Bulls with 11 goal contributions (nine goals and two assists) in 2026.

Sporting Kansas City's top scorer is club captain Dejan Joveljic, who is poised to make the 100th regular season start of his MLS career on Saturday. The Serbian striker scored the game-winning goal against Red Bull New York in MLS Cup 2024 in his final game for the LA Galaxy before joining Sporting Kansas City in the first cash-for-player trade in league history.

SKCvRBNY will feature a pair of defenders facing their former clubs on Saturday. Sporting KC left back Jayden Reid began his professional career with Red Bull New York as a Homegrown Player in 2023 after developing in the club's academy. On the opposite side, Red Bulls centerback Robert Voloder spent four years in Kansas City (2022-2025) with one goal and two assists in 78 appearances across all competitions.

The cross-conference clash will be available to watch in English (Mark Followill and Lori Lindsey) and Spanish (Nacho Garcia) on Apple TV and and all of the action will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez) with audio streams in the SKC mobile app.

This weekend marks the final slate of MLS matches until July 16 as Major League Soccer pauses for FIFA World Cup 26. Fans in attendance at Sporting Park on Saturday will have the chance to win World Cup tickets during the Michelob Ultra Shootout Relay at halftime and both teams will showcase special kits featuring the player's country patch on the front of jerseys as well as custom-designed numbers on the back of jerseys which incorporate the flags of all 48 countries participating in the World Cup.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Red Bull New York

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 14

Saturday, May 23 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV | Pub Partners

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.