Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face the LA Galaxy in Last Match Before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC head west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 23, at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the Western Conference clash set to kickoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV.

This match marks the final match before the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break, with Houston's next regular season match coming on Wednesday, July 22, hosting D.C. United at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Club recently unveiled the full slate of programming for Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, establishing Shell Energy Stadium as the home for soccer in Houston and the place to be during the biggest sporting event in the world. Located in the heart of EaDo, the Soccer Celebration will deliver a packed calendar of marquee events and daily programming throughout the tournament, complementing the programming adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium. The lineup is anchored by a series of high-profile matches and events, including Dynamo international friendlies against Honduran Club Olimpia Deportivo on July 11 and Colombian América de Cali on July 15.

Saturday's match between Houston and Los Angeles marks the first of two meetings this season, with the Dynamo set to host the Galaxy on August 15. The fixture also marks the 42nd all-time MLS regular season meeting between the clubs. Houston leads the tight all-time regular season series with a 15-14-13 (WLD) record versus the Galaxy.

Last season, the Dynamo played Los Angeles to two 1-1 draws. The first one was in April, which marked head coach Ben Olsen's 100th match in charge of the Dynamo in all competitions and saw a goal from forward Ezequiel Ponce, who also found the back of the net during the September draw.

Houston currently sits sixth in the Western Conference standings with 21 points and a 7-6-0 (WLD) record. Across all competitions, the Dynamo have won seven of their last 10 matches this year, including in MLS and U.S. Open Cup play. Additionally, the team is currently tied for the longest drawless streak to begin a season in Club history, playing 13 consecutive regular season matches without a draw this year.

After a run to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals that ended in a penalty shootout defeat to St. Louis CITY SC this week, the Dynamo are also coming off another thrilling stoppage-time victory at Shell Energy Stadium last weekend, as attacker Guilherme's 96th -minute goal secured Houston's 1-0 victory over conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Guilherme now has 12 goal contributions this season and secured their place inside the Western Conference playoff line with a game in hand ahead of the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break. The Brazilian attacker also earned his fourth MLS Team of the Matchday selection for his performance on Saturday night.

Several Dynamo players have had standout performances to start the 2026 campaign. Guilherme leads the team with 12 goal contributions, including six goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists. After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn's magical left foot is heating up. Former Dynamo captain and Mexican international legend Héctor Herrera has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Los Angeles is coming off a 2-0 road victory over Seattle Sounders FC, with Gabriel Pec and Matheus Nascimento scoring the goals. The team has won three in their last five matches, losing just once during that span, and currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with 19 points and a 5-5-4 (WLD) record. João Klauss and Pec lead the team in goals (five), while Pec and German legend Marco Reus lead the team in assists (five).

Houston has a former Galaxy player on their roster in goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who was signed by the Dynamo in April 2025. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Los Angeles and played a key role in helping the Galaxy to the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs with a fourth place Western Conference finish and a run to the Conference Semifinals.







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