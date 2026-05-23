Dreams Cup 2026 Kicks with Thrilling Opening Ceremony, Victory for Inter Miami CF Academy's U-14s

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Inter Miami CF on game day

(Inter Miami CF) Inter Miami CF on game day(Inter Miami CF)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF Academy kicked off tonight the highly anticipated second edition of the Dreams Cup - the largest competition ever organized by the Club's Academy - with a special Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony saw nearly 13,000 fans in attendance and featured a thrilling 3-0 victory for our Academy's U-14s against Pumas UNAM U-14 side, as well as activations in the Fútbol Village throughout the stadium concourse!

The second edition of the Dreams Cup is taking place at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The competition is contested by a total 1,200 from 14 countries and has a full-match schedule with 1,900 fixtures.

The full competition schedule, including live updates, is available HERE.

Opening Ceremony

Fans were treated to a flag parade to get the festivities going. The special flag parade consisted of 23 teams doing a lap around the field, 14 international, and nine teams representing different states from the United States.

Additionally, activations from Lowe's, Baptist Health and La Bresh provided fun for attendees all evening in the Fútbol Village. Fans were treated to a live DJ, fútbol skill games, sponsored booths, special giveaways, food trucks, beverages, a thrilling post-game fireworks show, and more special surprises!

Inaugural Match

The tournament's opener resulted in 3-0 victory for our Academy's U-14s against Pumas UNAM U-14 side. Inter Miami got off to an early start with Benja Suárez finding the back of the net in the fourth minute for the first goal of the 2026 Dreams Cup.

Sebastian Bennet added a second for the hosts in the 17th minute with a left-footed banger to the top-right corner.

Roger Llaurado rounded out the result for the Inter MIami Academy in the second half with a strike in the 63rd minute.

Dreams Cup VIP Experience

As part of this year's Dreams Cup, attendees can purchase the Dreams Cup VIP Experience for a special treat. During the guided stadium tour fans will be able to partake in a special photo opportunity in the home locker room with a series of trophies won by captain Leo Messi throughout his career - 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ballon d'or, 2025 MLS Golden Boot, and 2025 MLS MVP trophies.

Following today's Opening Ceremony and first matches, the Dreams Cup 2026 VIP Experience will be available for fans on Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and on Monday May 25 from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

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