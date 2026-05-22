CF Montréal Plays Final Game Ahead of World Cup Break this Saturday against D.C. United

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal will clash with D.C. United at Audi Field in its final game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, CJAD 800).

Philippe Eullaffroy's squad will look to return to winning ways in the American capital. Last season, the Bleu-blanc-noir earned its first point of the campaign at Audi Field in a scoreless draw on March 15, 2025.

The Montrealers hold a 10-10-11 record (34 goals scored, 39 goals against) along with a 3-6-6 record (13 goals scored, 23 goals against) when playing in the District of Columbia.

In its first full season under head coach René Weiler, D.C. United will end a three-game homestand ahead of the World Cup break. The Eagles dropped their first game 3-1 to Chicago Fire FC on May 13. Last Saturday, João Peglow scored a stoppage time equalizer to steal a 1-1 draw from St. Louis CITY SC.

Prince Owusu and Victor Loturi will look to continue their streak of consecutive games played in MLS. The two are currently the team leaders with 47 matches, four away from the team's all-time record of 51 set by Samuel Piette (2017-2019).

Owusu is also looking to become the sixth player in Club history to score 20 MLS goals in a Montreal uniform. The Ghanaian international would join Saphir Taïder (20), Didier Drogba (21), Romell Quioto (34), Marco Di Vaio (34) and Nacho Piatti (66).







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