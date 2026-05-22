Nashville SC Loans Defender Isaiah LeFlore to the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned defender Isaiah LeFlore to the United Soccer League's Tampa Bay Rowdies. The loan can be terminated at any time.

LeFlore was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Union in January of 2026 and has made two starts for Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club this season.

Transaction: Nashville SC loans defender Isaiah LeFlore to the United Soccer League's Tampa Bay Rowdies with the right to terminate the loan at any time on May 22, 2026.







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