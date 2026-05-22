Keys to the Match: Before the Break
Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Nashville SC on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Before the Break
Saturday's clash against Nashville represents New York City FC's last outing before the World Cup break.
Victory this weekend will cement the team in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Nashville will be looking to do the same atop the conference, especially with Inter Miami CF breathing down their necks.
It's been a busy month for Pascal Jansen and his players, with this being the team's sixth game in May. New York City go into Saturday's game unbeaten in three MLS matches, and they will be keen to keep that run going when they take on Nashville this weekend.
False 9
One tactical aspect shared by New York City and Nashville is the use of a false 9.
In both instances, the teams are responding to injuries to strikers. Sam Surridge is currently absent for Nashville, while Alonso Martínez is on the comeback trail after picking up an injury earlier this year.
Using an attacking midfielder in this role can create problems for opposition defenses because it forces defenders into a difficult decision. If they follow the player, they open up space in behind for midfield runners to exploit. If they hold their position, they afford the opposition player time and space to get on the ball and cause problems.
Nicolás Fernández Mercau is often the man leading the line for New York City FC in Martínez's absence. His willingness to float across the final third, drop into dangerous pockets, and press defenders off the ball makes him a well-rounded threat. It remains to be seen how the absence of Maxi Moralez may alter that (wishing you a speedy recovey Maxi!).
He also isn't afraid to sit on the last defender and run in behind when the chance presents itself, as he did against FC Cincinnati.
Hany Mukhtar is Nashville's false 9, and he enjoyed a productive week, scoring a hat trick against LAFC. Although two of his three goals were free kicks, his opener that night showcased some of those false 9 tendencies. Mukhtar dropped into a pocket before exchanging passes, running beyond the defensive line, and finishing well.
New York City's defenders will need to be wary of that threat this weekend, as the form of the two false 9s could dictate who wins and loses on Saturday night.
Form Guide
New York City and Nashville met twice in 2025, with Pascal Jansen's side claiming four points.
A credible road draw thanks to a Hannes Wolf brace early in the season was followed by a narrow 2-1 win in New York. Goals from Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez canceled out Jacob Shaffelburg's early opener. Overall, the form between the two sides is even, with three wins and two draws alongside the three defeats both teams have suffered.
Pascal Jansen and his players should take confidence from their record against Nashville last season. Nashville boast a strong home record in 2026, winning five and drawing one of their six games. That draw came against D.C. United, who raced into a two-goal lead in the first half.
While it won't be easy to do the same on Saturday, it is not impossible, and if any team should feel confident about going toe-to-toe with a side like Nashville, it should be New York City FC.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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