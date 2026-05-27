New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Selected to the U.S. Men's National Team Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese has been selected to represent the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Freese features on Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster, announced this afternoon in New York City.
The selection marks Freese's first FIFA World Cup roster appearance for the United States. The Goalkeeper has emerged as one of MLS's top performers the past couple of seasons, earning his first senior USMNT call-up earlier last year before securing a place in the squad for this summer's tournament on home soil.
Freese has made 14 starts for the USMNT and featured in last year's Concacaf Gold Cup, making three saves in the penalty shootout against Costa Rica en route to the finals.
A native of Wayne, PA, Freese joined New York City FC ahead of the 2023 season and has established himself as one of the League's premier shot stoppers during his time with New York City. Since arriving at the Club, Freese has made 99 appearances in MLS for New York City FC.
Freese and the United States will play International Friendlies against Senegal on Sunday, May 31 at 3:30pm ET at Bank of America Stadium and Germany on Saturday, June 6 at 2:30pm ET at Soldier Field before commencing play in the FIFA World Cup. The Americans are slotted in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey.
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