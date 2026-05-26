Cristian Roldan Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for FIFA World Cup 2026©

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino today announced the 26 players on his final roster for FIFA World Cup 2026™, with Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan set to join the squad. This marks the second consecutive call-up for Roldan to a World Cup, also making the team in 2022 in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins on June 11 and runs through July 19, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT was drawn into Group D and plays Paraguay on June 12 (6:00 p.m. PT / FOX, Peacock, Tubi, Telemundo), Australia on June 19 (12:00 p.m. PT / FOX, Peacock, Telemundo) and Türkiye on June 25 (FOX, Peacock, Telemundo). The United States' games against Paraguay and Türkiye are being played in Los Angeles, while the match against Australia takes place in Seattle.

"As a club, we couldn't be prouder of Cristian for earning the opportunity to represent the United States on the biggest stage in world soccer," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Cristian has embodied what it means to be a Sounder since the day he arrived in Seattle. The consistency, professionalism and commitment he brings every day have made him one of the most respected players in our league and now a World Cup player once again. This is a special moment for Cristian, his family and everyone throughout our organization who has played a role in his development over the past decade."

Roldan, 30, has 45 career international caps for the United States, including eight appearances during the last four FIFA international windows. He has five career assists for the USMNT, including a pair against Australia in October of last year. The midfielder previously made the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, traveling with the team to Qatar and helping the United States reach the Round of 16. Following the World Cup, Roldan appeared in all five of the USMNT's fixtures in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts & Nevis. He made his international debut on July 13, 2017, playing all 90 minutes in 2017 Gold Cup fixture against Martinique.

Originally drafted by Seattle in the First Round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan has gone on to make 408 appearances for the Rave Green in all competitions, just the second player in club history to reach 400 all-competition appearances for Seattle. He helped Sounders FC win the 2016 and 2019 MLS Cups, 2022 Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup 2025 titles. His 79 all-competition assists are second in club history, with his 46 goals ranking sixth. He has appeared in 16 matches for the Rave Green this year in all competitions, scoring three goals and adding four assists. The University of Washington product is coming off a 2025 season that saw him lead the team with 14 assists and 43 starts in all competitions, earning a spot on the 2025 MLS Best XI for the first time in his career.

"Cristian represents everything you want in a player and teammate," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's selfless, competitive, dependable and always willing to do whatever the team needs to win. Over the years, he's proven himself at every level of the game and this call-up is a reflection of the work he's put in throughout his career. Nobody deserves this opportunity more, and all of us at the club are excited to watch him represent our city and country at the World Cup."

This marks the third consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance for the U.S. Men's National Team where it has selected at least one Sounders FC player. Clint Dempsey and DeAndre Yedlin were named to the USMNT's final squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, followed by Jordan Morris and Roldan to the 2022 tournament. Seattle is the only MLS team to have players called up to the 2014, 2022 and 2026 USMNT World Cup rosters. Other past players to be named to their country's final World Cup roster while playing with Seattle are Gustav Svensson (Sweden) and Román Torres (Panama) in 2018, as well as Nouhou (Cameroon) and Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) in 2022.

MLS is currently amid an extended break from play for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with Seattle returning to action on Thursday, July 16 against the Portland Timbers on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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