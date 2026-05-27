SDFC Midfielder Aníbal Godoy to Represent Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) midfielder Aníbal Godoy has been named to Panama's Men's National Team as part of the nation's official 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026©.

With Godoy's selection, SDFC now has two players named to FIFA World Cup 2026© rosters, joining goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos who received the official call up for Cape Verde last week.

Panama announced its FIFA World Cup 2026© roster today, with Godoy selected as one of nine midfielders on the squad. The 36-year-old earns his second FIFA World Cup call-up and enters the tournament as the most-capped player in Panama Men's National Team history with 157 senior international appearances.

Godoy previously represented Panama at the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 2018, when Los Canaleros competed in Group G alongside England, Belgium, and Tunisia. He made his World Cup debut against Belgium on June 18, 2018, and appeared in all three group-stage matches during Panama's historic inaugural World Cup campaign.

A native of Panama City, Godoy earned his first senior international cap in a 2-1 victory over Venezuela on March 3, 2010. Since then, he has established himself as a long-serving leader and central figure for the Panama Men's National Team during its growth on the international stage.

Godoy joined SDFC on Dec. 19, 2024, ahead of the Club's inaugural 2025 season. During his first campaign in San Diego, he made 33 appearances (29 starts), recording one goal and two assists across all competitions. He also appeared in three Leagues Cup matches and five Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, helping SDFC advance to the Western Conference Final.

In 2026, Godoy has made 17 appearances (13 starts) across all competitions, including 14 MLS regular-season appearances and three appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Godoy has been equally consistent throughout his MLS career, which has spanned 12 seasons across stints with the San Jose Earthquakes (2015-19), Nashville SC (2020-24) and San Diego FC (2025-present). Since joining MLS in 2015, he has made 266 appearances (228 starts) across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the league's most dependable midfielders.

Panama returns to the FIFA World Cup© for the second time in its history after winning Group A in the third round of Concacaf qualifying. By topping the group, Los Canaleros secured one of Concacaf's six direct qualification spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026©, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Panama will kick off participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026© facing Ghana on their opening match of the group stage of Group L at 4:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In their second group stage match, they will face Croatia at 4:00 p.m. PT in Toronto, Ontario, Canada before closing their group stage play facing England at 2:00 p.m. PT on June 27 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PANAMA FIFA WORLD CUP 2026© SCHEDULE: GROUP L

- June 17: Panama vs. Ghana, 4:00 p.m. PT| Toronto, Ontario

- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia, 4:00 p.m. PT | Toronto, Ontario

- June 27: Panama vs. England, 2:00 p.m. PT | East Rutherford, New Jersey

PANAMA FIFA WORLD CUP 2026© ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha), Luis MejiÃÂa (Nacional), CeÃÂsar Samudio (Marathon)

DEFENDERS (10): CeÃÂsar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge GutieÃÂrrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Michael Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Fidel Escobar (Saprissa), AndreÃÂs Andrade (LASK), Edgardo Farinãa (Nizhny Novgorod), JoseÃÂ CoÃÂrdoba (Norwich City), Eric Davis (Plaza Amador), Jiovany Ramos (Puerto Cabello), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz)

MIDFIELDERS (9): AniÃÂbal Godoy (San Diego FC), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Pumas), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United), Cristian MartiÃÂnez (Kiryat Shmona), JoseÃÂ Luis RodriÃÂguez (FC Juarez), CeÃÂsar Yanis (Cobresal), Yoel BaÃÂrcenas (MazatlaÃÂn), Alberto Quintero (Plaza Amador), AzariÃÂas Londonão (Universidad Catolica)

FORWARDS (4): Ismael DiÃÂaz (LeoÃÂn), Cecilio Waterman (Universidad de ConcepcioÃÂn), JoseÃÂ Fajardo (Universidad Catolica), TomaÃÂs RodriÃÂguez (Saprissa)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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