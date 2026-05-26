Revolution Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth Selected for International Duty

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth have been selected for international duty during next week's June FIFA international window. Yusuf has also been called up by the Nigeria Men's National Team for the 2026 Unity Cup and a pair of friendlies, while Oyirwoth will join Uganda for two international friendlies.

Nigeria, the reigning Unity Cup champions, will take on Zimbabwe this afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET) in the tournament's Semifinal Round at The Valley in Charlton, London. With a victory, The Super Eagles will compete for back-to-back titles in the Final Round on Sunday, May 30. Yusuf, who owns eight international caps, will then travel with Nigeria to Poland on Wednesday, June 3 (2:45 p.m. ET) and Portugal on Wednesday, June 10 (3:45 p.m. ET) for a pair of international friendlies.

With New England, Yusuf has scored two goals over 14 appearances, 11 of them starts, during the 2026 MLS campaign. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder earned MLS Team of the Matchday Seven honors after scoring the winning goal in New England's 1-0 shutout victory over D.C. United on April 11. Since arriving in New England in August 2024, Yusuf has tallied four goals and four assists over 55 MLS appearances, 48 of them starts.

Oyirwoth, a 19-year-old defensive midfielder, will feature on Uganda's roster for friendlies on June 5 against Tanzania (time TBD) and June 8 against Madagascar (12:00 p.m. ET) in Morocco. Oyirwoth owns four international caps with his native Uganda, registering one assist.

Oyirwoth suited up for his MLS debut on Sept. 6, 2025 at Chicago Fire FC, logging 21 minutes off the bench to become the seventh-youngest MLS debutant in Revolution history. Since then, the midfielder has made five MLS appearances, including four starts. He has also appeared in four U.S. Open Cup matches for New England's senior team, while starting 22 of his 23 appearances for Revolution II.

ALHASSAN YUSUF

Nigeria

2026 Unity Cup

May 26 vs. Zimbabwe

The Valley - Charlton, London

2:30 p.m. ET

International Friendlies

June 3 at Poland

Stadion Narodowy - Warsaw, Poland

2:45 p.m. ET

June 10 at Portugal

Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa - Leiria, Portugal

3:45 p.m. ET

Uganda

International Friendlies

June 5 vs. Tanzania

Marrakesh Stadium - Marrakesh, Morocco

TBD

June 8 vs. Madagascar

Marrakesh Stadium - Marrakesh, Morocco

12:00 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.