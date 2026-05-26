Revolution Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth Selected for International Duty
Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth have been selected for international duty during next week's June FIFA international window. Yusuf has also been called up by the Nigeria Men's National Team for the 2026 Unity Cup and a pair of friendlies, while Oyirwoth will join Uganda for two international friendlies.
Nigeria, the reigning Unity Cup champions, will take on Zimbabwe this afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET) in the tournament's Semifinal Round at The Valley in Charlton, London. With a victory, The Super Eagles will compete for back-to-back titles in the Final Round on Sunday, May 30. Yusuf, who owns eight international caps, will then travel with Nigeria to Poland on Wednesday, June 3 (2:45 p.m. ET) and Portugal on Wednesday, June 10 (3:45 p.m. ET) for a pair of international friendlies.
With New England, Yusuf has scored two goals over 14 appearances, 11 of them starts, during the 2026 MLS campaign. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder earned MLS Team of the Matchday Seven honors after scoring the winning goal in New England's 1-0 shutout victory over D.C. United on April 11. Since arriving in New England in August 2024, Yusuf has tallied four goals and four assists over 55 MLS appearances, 48 of them starts.
Oyirwoth, a 19-year-old defensive midfielder, will feature on Uganda's roster for friendlies on June 5 against Tanzania (time TBD) and June 8 against Madagascar (12:00 p.m. ET) in Morocco. Oyirwoth owns four international caps with his native Uganda, registering one assist.
Oyirwoth suited up for his MLS debut on Sept. 6, 2025 at Chicago Fire FC, logging 21 minutes off the bench to become the seventh-youngest MLS debutant in Revolution history. Since then, the midfielder has made five MLS appearances, including four starts. He has also appeared in four U.S. Open Cup matches for New England's senior team, while starting 22 of his 23 appearances for Revolution II.
ALHASSAN YUSUF
Nigeria
2026 Unity Cup
May 26 vs. Zimbabwe
The Valley - Charlton, London
2:30 p.m. ET
International Friendlies
June 3 at Poland
Stadion Narodowy - Warsaw, Poland
2:45 p.m. ET
June 10 at Portugal
Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa - Leiria, Portugal
3:45 p.m. ET
Uganda
International Friendlies
June 5 vs. Tanzania
Marrakesh Stadium - Marrakesh, Morocco
TBD
June 8 vs. Madagascar
Marrakesh Stadium - Marrakesh, Morocco
12:00 p.m. ET
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