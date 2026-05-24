Revolution Stunned by Charlotte as Pre-World Cup Break Begins

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (8-5-1, 25 pts.) fell to Charlotte FC (6-6-3, 21 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte striker Idan Toklomati's 16th-minute tally proved to be the difference in New England's final match before the MLS regular season takes a two-month pause for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Charlotte came out on the front foot in tonight's match, as Toklomati cut through New England's defense to slot home the opening goal in the 16th minute. The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the 30th minute when a giveaway from defender Ethan Kohler fell kindly to Wilfried Zaha, but Matt Turner produced a diving save, one of three crucial stops from the Revolution goalkeeper in the first half.

New England found its best look of the opening stanza moments later, when midfielder Carles Gil curled a free kick on frame in the 33rd minute, but Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina denied the effort. Shortly before halftime, center back Mamadou Fofana delivered a bicycle-kick clearance off the goal line to send both teams into the locker room with only one goal separating them.

Momentum shifted in favor of the Revolution after halftime, with the visitors holding the majority of possession. In the 58th minute, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller drew a foul from Charlotte defender David Schnegg, who was sent off the pitch with his second yellow card offense. The 18-year-old Homegrown nearly found the equalizer moments later, but his left-footed finish was saved by a diving Kahlina.

Forward Diego Fagundez, the Revolution's original Homegrown, completed 97 of his passes over a 79-minute shift in his first start of the 2026 MLS season tonight, his first start for New England since 2020. In the attack, Gil led New England with four key passes, while matching Miller and Dor Turgeman with a team-high three shots on the night.

In net for New England, Turner posted a four-save performance, highlighted by a clutch 83rd-minute stop on a breakaway from Pep Biel. The American international posted eight wins in his 14 starts for New England before this summer's FIFA World Cup, where he hopes to be on the U.S. Men's National Team roster.

In search of a breakthrough, Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed four U.S. youth internationals off the bench in Griffin Yow, Eric Klein, Marcos Zambrano, and Cristiano Oliveira. Oliveira, an 18-year-old Somerville, Mass. native, entered the match to mark his MLS debut. He was one of four Revolution Academy products to see action tonight alongside Fagundez, Miller, and Klein.

The Revolution, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference entering the summer break, will resume the regular season with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

MATCH NOTES

Through 14 games played, the Revolution are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-5-1 record.

F/W Diego Fagundez featured in New England's starting lineup for the first time since rejoining the Revolution in March. His last Revolution start in MLS action was on Oct. 28, 2020.

Fagundez recorded one chance created and completed 97 percent of his passes over a 79-minute performance.

D Peyton Miller finished tonight's match with three chances created and one shot on target in his 90-minute shift.

M Carles Gil paced New England's attack with a game-high four chances created, along with his three shot attempts.

GK Matt Turner, a candidate to join the United States Men's National Team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, posted a four-save outing in his 14th start of the season.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Homegrown Player from Somerville, Mass., recorded his MLS debut.

F Marcos Zambrano posted an 11-minute shift off the bench in his second appearance with New England. The 21-year-old has now appeared in two of the last three matches.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #14

New England Revolution 0 at Charlotte FC 1

May 23, 2026 - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referee: Walt Heatherly

Assistant Referee: Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 63 degrees and light rain

Scoring Summary:

CLT - Idan Toklomati 5 (Will Cleary 1, Pep Biel 6) 16'

Misconduct Summary:

CLT - David Schnegg (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 14'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 27'

CLT - David Schnegg (Second Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 58'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 62'

NE - Ethan Kohler (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 65'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 68'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler (Griffin Yow 75'), Brayan Ceballos (Cristiano Oliveira 85'); Matt Polster (Marcos Zambrano 79'), Carles Gil ©, Alhassan Yusuf; Diego Fagundez (Eric Klein 79'), Peyton Miller, Dor Turgeman.

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Damario McIntosh, Jackson Yueill.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; David Schnegg, Tim Ream, Morrison Agyemang, Will Cleary; Pep Biel (Archie Goodwin 87'), Ashley Westwood ©, Djibril Diani (Luca De La Torre 88'); Wilfried Zaha, Kerwin Vargas (Andrew Privett 61'), Idan Toklomati (Brandt Bronico 79').

Substitutes Not Used: Tyler Miller; Liel Abada, Rodolfo Aloko, Aron John, Henry Kessler, Tyler Miller.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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