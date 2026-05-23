St. Louis CITY SC Shuts out Austin FC 3-0 at Home on Saturday Afternoon

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC shutout Austin FC 3-0 at home on Saturday afternoon, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches across all-competitions. CITY SC took the 1-0 lead in the 40th minute off an own goal from Austin defender Guilherme Biro. After the second half kickoff, Fallou Fall found the back of the net for his first career MLS goal in the 56th minute. The goal was Fall's first with St. Louis. Daniel Edelman extended CITY's lead to 3-0 in the 90th minute, notching his first goal with the club.

CITY SC is now 5-2-1 all-time against the Verde and Black. With today's win, St. Louis jumped both Austin and Portland in the standings and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 16 points. The club will return to action following the World Cup break facing Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, July 16 at Energizer Park with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Fallou Fall scored his first career MLS goal. The goal was Fall's first with CITY SC

Daniel Edelman scored his first goal with CITY SC and third overall in his MLS career

Cedric Teuchert recorded his sixth career MLS assist and first in 2026

Ben Lundt earned his first clean sheet of the 2026 season and third in his MLS career

Today's shutout marked the club's second shutout of the 2026 MLS regular season

St. Louis improved their all-time record against Austin to 5-2-1

In their last five matches including Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup win, CITY SC is 4-0-1.

May 23, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Guilherme Biro (own goal), 40th minute - Guilherme Biro scored an own goal from the center of the box.

STL: Fallou Fall, 56th minute - Fallou Fall scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the central zone.

STL: Daniel Edelman (Cedric Teuchert), 90th minute - Daniel Edelman scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Guilherme Biro (own goal), 40'

STL: Fallou Fall, 56'

STL: Daniel Edelman (Cedric Teuchert), 90'

Misconduct Summary

ATX: Nicolas Dubersarsky (caution), 80'

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 84'

Lineups

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Fallou Fall, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara (Lukas MacNaughton, 23'); M Rafael Santos, M Tomas Totland, M Daniel Edelman, M Chris Durkin, M Eduard Löwen (Cedric Teuchert, 88'), M Marcel Hartel ©; F Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley, 88')

Substitutes not used: GK Colin Welsh, D Kyle Hiebert, D Mbacke Fall, M Miguel Perez, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

ATX: GK Brad Stuver ©; D Mikkel Desler (Jayden Nelson, 60'), D Oleksandr Svatok, D Jonathan Bell (Zan Komanic, 76'), D Guilherme Biro; M Dani Pereira (Nicolas Dubersarsky, 76'), M Joseph Rosales, M Facundo Torres, M Jon Gallagher; F Christian Ramirez (Brandon Vazquez, 60'), F Owen Wolff (CJ Fodrey, 80')

Substitutes not used: GK Damian Las, D Mateja Djordjevic, M Ilie Sanchez, M Besard Sabovic, M Nicolas Dubersarsky

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Diego Blas, Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Carol Anne-Chenard

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 73 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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