Paxten Aaronson Scores, Rapids Drop Home Result with FC Dallas
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Midfielder Paxten Aaronson recorded his fourth goal of the season and the ninth of his MLS career.
The Designated Player has now recorded three goal contributions in his last three MLS appearances (1g, 2a).
Midfielder Wayne Frederick recorded his fifth assist of the season on Aaronson's goal.
The midfielder has now recorded a goal contribution in consecutive MLS appearances.
Winger Georgi Minoungou recorded his second assist as a member of the Rapids and the sixth of his MLS career.
Defender Reggie Cannon made his 100th career MLS regular season start in tonight's match.
Defender Keegan Rosenberry made his 199th appearance with the club after subbing on in the second half, inching closer to a historic 200 mark.
Scoring Summary
COL - 1 (Paxten Aaronson 13')
DAL - 2 (Logan Farrington 12', Santiago Moreno 45')
Lineups
Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 81'), Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding (Dante Sealy 75'), Jackson Travis (Miguel Navarro 46'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (Connor Ronan 59'), Georgi Minoungou (Alexis Manyoma 75'), Paxten Aaronson, Rafael Navarro (C), Darren Yapi
Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Hamzat Ojediran, Noah Cobb, Kosi Thompson
Up Next
The Rapids will break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and return to MLS regular season play on July 22 when they take on San Diego FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
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