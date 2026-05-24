Whitecaps FC Head Into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Break Top of the West
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
SAN DIEGO, CA - In a spirited rematch of last season's MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, Whitecaps FC ran it back with a convincing 4-2 victory over San Diego FC.
Striker Brian White's brace and two helpers led the way, Thomas Müller's magical boots collected three helpers, while Bruno Caicedo and Ralph Priso added second-half strikes.
Vancouver enters the six-and-a-half-week break for the FIFA World Cup 2026 atop the Western Conference with a club-best 10W-2L-2D start to the season, good for 32 points.
Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made two changes to his starting XI from the team's last match at Houston Dynamo FC on May 16. Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer received his first MLS start since October 2024 as goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka was out due to suspension. The other change saw AZ start on the left wing, moving Jeevan Badwal to central mid, as Oliver Larraz missed the game with a hip pointer injury.
The 'Caps had a couple of close chances in the opening half and it finally opened up for striker White in the 30th. After centre back Tristan Blackmon lofted a high ball down the right wing for the captain, Müller's low cross was perfectly timed to connect with a sliding White who finessed the ball past CJ dos Santos for the 1-0 opener.
On the eve of first-half stoppage time, a mesmerizing four-way passing play led to a Kenji Cabrera cross, plus a Badwal set-up to White, who ruthlessly put home a brace to silence the San Diego faithful.
Eight minutes into the second half, San Diego FC received a boost from midfielder David Vazquez. His 20-yard strike skipped past Boehmer to cut the Whitecaps FC lead in half.
The Blue and White weathered the storm to capitalize off a trio of brilliant passes. Müller began the tic-tac-toe play finding White across the far side before the ball came back the other way from the American international to find substitute Bruno Caicedo at the back post for the 3-1 insurance marker.
San Diego's night went from bad to worse after left back Luca Bombino received a second yellow card and subsequent red card ejection in the 72nd minute.
Another Whitecaps FC super sub, Canadian international Ralph Priso, joyfully returned after missing two months with a hamstring injury and scored his first goal since November 2025. Priso tapped in for 4-1 after a White header bounced near the goal line. At the end, San Diego forward Bryan Zamblé struck too little, too late for a 4-2 final.
The Blue and White look forward to lacing up in July to host the home leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal versus Cavalry FC from Calgary, Alberta on Wednesday, July 8. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Swangard Stadium. Then the 'Caps will head to Calgary for the return leg on Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Both matches are available to watch on OneSoccer.
MLS regular season play returns for the Blue and White on Thursday, July 16 at Chicago Fire FC, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PT. Watch on Apple TV, or check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.
The 'Caps will finally return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for the playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl, the upper bowl has now been opened. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: Drew Fischer
Attendance: 23,906
ERDINGER Man of the Match: Brian White
Scoring Summary
30' - VAN - Brian White (Thomas Müller, Tristan Blackmon)
45' - VAN - Brian White (Jeevan Badwal, Kenji Cabrera)
53' - SD - David Vazquez (Anders Dreyer, Oscar Verhoeven)
67' - VAN - Bruno Caicedo (Brian White, Thomas Müller)
75' - VAN - Ralph Priso (Brian White, Thomas Müller)
90'+1 - SD - Bryan Zamblé (Anders Dreyer, Anisse Saidi)
Statistics
Possession: SD 51% - VAN 49%
Shots: SD 10 - VAN 20
Shots on Goal: SD 3 - VAN 11
Saves: SD 7 - VAN 1
Fouls: SD 14 - VAN 15
Offsides: SD 2 - VAN 2
Corners: SD 2 - VAN 4
Cautions
51' - VAN - Brian White
55' - SD - David Vazquez
63' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal
88' - SD - Oscar Verhoeven
90'+2 - VAN - Bruno Caicedo
Ejection
72' - SD - Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
1.CJ dos Santos; 5.Kieran Sargeant (27.Luca Bombino HT), 26.Manu Duah, 97.Christopher McVey, 33.Oscar Verhoeven; 19.David Vazquez (70.Alejandro Alvarado 71'), 15.Pedro Soma (29.Anisse Saidi 71'), 8.Onni Valakari; 90.Amahl Pellegrino (25.Ian Pilcher 75'), 7.Marcus Ingvartsen (14.Bryan Zamblé 86'), 10.Anders Dreyer
Substitutes not used
18.Duran Ferree, 9.Lewis Morgan, 21.Bryce Duke, 77.Alex Mighten
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson (29.Mihail Gherasimencov 84'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 59.Jeevan Badwal (41.Nikola Djordjevic 84'); 17.Kenji Cabrera (6.Ralph Priso 74'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.AZ (14.Bruno Caicedo 63'); 24.Brian White (19.Rayan Elloumi 84')
Substitutes not used
30.Adrían Zendejas, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 97.Liam Mackenzie
- whitecapsfc.com -
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