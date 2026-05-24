Booth Scores Debut MLS Goal in 1-1 Draw at Minnesota

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







St. Paul, Minn. - Real Salt Lake (8-2-4, 26 points, 3rd West, 5th Shield) earned a hard-flight road point with a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC (6-4-5, 22 points, 6th West) on Saturday at Allianz Field.

With the draw, RSL finished the first half of the 2026 campaign with a 3-1-1 mark and 10 points in its final five matches entering the hiatus, with today's result improving the Club's road mark to 1-3-2 (W-L-T) thus far. The draw today also dictated that RSL fell two points shy of its all-time best 14-game start, set with 28 points in the 2024 season.

Prior to conceding in second-half stoppage time, RSL led throughout thanks to a 22nd-minute goal from homegrown Academy product and Utah-born Zach Booth, who returned to the XI for a second straight week. Another Utah native, teen winger Zavier Gozo, set up the Booth goal in RSL's last game before entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made no personnel changes to the starting XI from Saturday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids FC, just the second time in 14 games to roll out the same 11 in back-to-back matches.

Real Salt Lake started the game aggressive from kickoff. In the 11th minute, attacker Zavier Gozo broke free down the pitch, placing a shot on goal that was narrowly missed. Minutes later, Gozo took another shot from the top of the box that went slightly over the crossbar, keeping the score level at 0-0.

In the 12th minute, Booth blasted an attempt from the right side that was claimed by Minnesota's goalkeeper. However, his persistence paid off in the 22nd minute, when Gozo's cross found Booth on the right side, who took a touch before sending the ball straight into the roof of the net with a right-footed blast for his first-ever MLS score.

The goal gave the Claret-and-Cobalt an early lead, with Booth's debut goal for the Club and in MLS, notching Gozo's fifth assist of the season, matching RSL's JuanMa Sanabria and Morgan Guilavogui for team lead this year. The assist is also one of 11 goal contributions for Gozo this season, including his team-high six goals.

RSL continued to press forward with Sergi Solans, who had back-to-back shots on goal in the 24th and 25th minutes but was unable to convert.

In the 39th minute, Minnesota's Tomás Chancalay placed a shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, helping RSL maintain its lead before heading into halftime up 1-0.

Starting the second half, the defensive line worked tirelessly to fend off Minnesota's attack and remain ahead. In the 48th minute, defender DeAndre Yedlin headed the ball away from net after a cross from Minnesota threatened the lead. In the 56th and 78th minute, defender Justen Glad had strong defensive moments, blocking the ball from entering the net.

Despite working tirelessly in the defense, Minnesota - which incredulously was not whistled for a foul until the 70th minute - broke through in the 93+ minute, when Mauricio González scored with a set-piece header on the back post, settling the score at 1-1.

The Claret-and-Cobalt now enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, but will return to action on the road to face Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on Wed., July 22, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream exclusively on Apple TV. RSL returns home on Tuesday, August 4 to host legendary Liga MX club Tigres in its Leagues Cup opener, with tickets available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 1:1 MIN

RSL: Zach Booth (Zavier Gozo, JuanMa Sanabria): 22': Sanabria sent the ball up to Zavier Gozo, who sent a cross to Booth on the right side. Booth took a touch before sending the ball straight into the net with a right-footed shot.

MIN: Mauricio González (Joaquín Pereyra, Michael Bozall): González scored with a header off a corner kick, beating his mark at the back post.

NOTES FROM RSL 1:1 MIN

- The RSL debutant in this match, second-year Monarchs man Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos, appeared as a second-half substitute to become all-time RSL player No. 231, and the 9th player to make his RSL / MLS debut this season

- Gozo's assist was his fifth of season, matching Sanabria and Guilavogui for the team lead

- RSL is now 53-10-20 (W-L-T) all-time under Pablo Mastroeni when scoring first, today's match the 98th of his six-season RSL era, dating back to August, 2021

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin (Philip Quinton, 60'), Justen Glad, Lukas Engel (Sam Junqua, 86'); Zach Booth (Victor Olatunji,78'), Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Griffon Dillon, 87'), JuanMa Sanabria; Aiden Hezarkhani (Lineker Rodrigues, 60'), Sergi Solans, Zavier Gozo

Subs not used: Dominik Marczuk, Juan Arias, Max Kerkvliet, Antonio Riquelme,

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Minnesota United FC (4-4-2): Drake Callender; Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 65'), Jefferson Diaz, Michael Bozall ©, Morris Duggan; Joaquin Pereyra, Nectarios Triantis (Wil Trapp, 77'), Owen Gene (Dominik Fitz, 83'), Anthony Markanich (Mauricio Gonzalez, 77'); Mamadou Dieng (Marcus Caldeira, 83'), Tomas Chancalay

Subs not used: Alec Smir, Devin Padelford, Nicolas Romero, Carlos Harvey

Head Coach: Cameron Knowles

Stats Summary: MIN / RSL

Shots: 11 / 8

Shots on Goal: 2 / 1

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 6 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 29')

RSL: Noel Caliskan (Yellow Card - 75')







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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