Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Sunday Night at BMO Stadium in Final Game Before FIFA World Cup Break

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC faces LAFC on Sunday, May 24 at BMO Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Sunday marks the first match between Seattle and LAFC this season, with the two sides splitting the 2025 series 1-1-0, including a 5-2 win for Seattle at Lumen Field. Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-2-3). LAFC is in seventh place in the West with 21 points (6-5-3). Sunday will be the 19th meeting between the two sides in the regular season. Sounders FC trails the series 4-10-4, but holds a 3-1-0 advantage in the playoffs.

The Rave Green fell to the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home on May 16, ending a 22-match unbeaten streak at home in all competitions (16-0-6), a club record. Seattle's last home loss prior to that came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Seattle has allowed only 10 goals in the regular season, tied for the fewest in MLS. The Rave Green have only surrendered more than one goal in a match on three occasions. Andrew Thomas' 80 percent save percentage and 0.83 goals against average rank first and third among all goalkeepers in MLS with more than one appearance, respectfully.

Brian Schmetzer currently has 148 regular-season wins since taking over the club in the summer of 2016. He is looking to become the ninth coach in MLS history to reach 150.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle takes a pause from competitive action as MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its next match is against the Portland Timbers on Thursday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez & Jesús Bracamontes

National TV (English): FOX

Talent: John Strong & Stu Holden

National TV (Spanish): FOX Deportes

Talent: Rodolfo Landeros, Ashley Gonzalez & Martin Zuniga

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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