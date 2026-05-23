Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Sunday Night at BMO Stadium in Final Game Before FIFA World Cup Break
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC faces LAFC on Sunday, May 24 at BMO Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Sunday marks the first match between Seattle and LAFC this season, with the two sides splitting the 2025 series 1-1-0, including a 5-2 win for Seattle at Lumen Field. Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-2-3). LAFC is in seventh place in the West with 21 points (6-5-3). Sunday will be the 19th meeting between the two sides in the regular season. Sounders FC trails the series 4-10-4, but holds a 3-1-0 advantage in the playoffs.
The Rave Green fell to the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home on May 16, ending a 22-match unbeaten streak at home in all competitions (16-0-6), a club record. Seattle's last home loss prior to that came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Seattle has allowed only 10 goals in the regular season, tied for the fewest in MLS. The Rave Green have only surrendered more than one goal in a match on three occasions. Andrew Thomas' 80 percent save percentage and 0.83 goals against average rank first and third among all goalkeepers in MLS with more than one appearance, respectfully.
Brian Schmetzer currently has 148 regular-season wins since taking over the club in the summer of 2016. He is looking to become the ninth coach in MLS history to reach 150.
Following Sunday's match, Seattle takes a pause from competitive action as MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its next match is against the Portland Timbers on Thursday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez & Jesús Bracamontes
National TV (English): FOX
Talent: John Strong & Stu Holden
National TV (Spanish): FOX Deportes
Talent: Rodolfo Landeros, Ashley Gonzalez & Martin Zuniga
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Images from this story
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Sounders FC huddle
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