Sounders FC's Nine-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped with 2-0 Home Loss to LA Galaxy
Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-2-3, 24 points) fell 2-0 to the LA Galaxy (5-5-4, 19 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, snapping a nine-match unbeaten streak in MLS play (6-0-3). Gabriel Pec and Matheus Nascimento scored for the visitors, as Seattle suffered its first home loss since June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, ending a streak of 22 games unbeaten (16-0-6) at home. After concluding a three-match homestand this week, Brian Schmetzer's side hits the road for its final match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break next Sunday, May 24 at LAFC (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Following tonight's result, Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-2-3). The loss snaps a nine-match unbeaten streak in MLS play (6-0-3).
Tonight's result ended Seattle's club-record home unbeaten streak in all competitions at 22 games (16-0-6). It's the Rave Green's first loss at home since June 23, 2025.
The loss also ends Sounders FC's regular season home unbeaten streak of 14 matches (10-0-4), tied for the club record.
Sebastian Gomez subbed into the match in the 76th minute, making his debut for the club. The Sounders FC Academy product signed with the club prior to the 2026 season after two seasons with Tacoma Defiance.
This marked just the third time this year that Sounders FC allowed more than one goal in a match.
Tonight marked the 42nd all-time meeting between Seattle and the Galaxy in MLS regular-season play, tied for the second-most matches against a single opponent in club history.
Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Wednesday's win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Peter Kingston, Antino Lopez, Hassani Dotson, Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola replaced Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock, respectively.
The Rave Green now travel to LAFC on Sunday, May 24 at BMO Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). It's the final game for Seattle before MLS pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LA Galaxy 2
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Joseph Dickerson
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown
Fourth Official: Alyssa Pennington
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Attendance: 32,659
Weather: 52 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
LA - Gabriel Pec (Marco Reus, Miki Yamane) 23'
LA - Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Pec, Edwin Cerrillo) 90+2'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
LA - Jonah Haak (caution) 12'
SEA - Peter Kingston (caution) 44'
LA - Miki Yamane (caution) 45+4'
LA - JT Marcinowski (caution) 89'
LA - Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 89'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Peter Kingston (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi HT), Antino Lopez (Cristian Roldan 61'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou - Captain; Hassani Dotson, Snyder Brunell (Sebastian Gomez 76'); Jordan Morris, Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario 61'), Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock 61'); Danny Musovski (Albert Rusnák 12')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Kim Kee-hee, Cody Baker
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 3
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 0
LA Galaxy - JT Marcinowski; Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas 65'), Jakob Glesnes, Jonah Haak, John Nelson; Edwin Cerrillo (Maya Yoshida 90+2'), Erik Thommy (Lucas Sanabria 66'), Elijah Wynder; Gabriel Pec, Marco Reus (Harbor Miller 65'), Joseph Paintsil (Matheus Nascimento 83')
Substitutes not used: John McCarthy, Chris Rindov, Isaiah Parente, Ruben Ramos Jr.
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 13
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 6
- SOUNDERS FC -
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Seattle Sounders FC versus LA Galaxy
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