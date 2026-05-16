Matchday: Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face FC Dallas tonight in a Major League Soccer regular-season home match presented by Plug and Play. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

STORYLINES:

BACK ON TRACK: San Jose is 9-2-2 (29 GF, 11 GA) in MLS play and tied on points for first in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with Vancouver, but are second to the 'Caps in both tables due to goal differential. Meanwhile, FC Dallas is 5-4-4 with 19 points (25 GF, 19 GA) and are seventh in the West. However, both teams are coming off Wednesday losses by identical 3-2 margins: SJ on the road to Seattle and Dallas at home to Vancouver.

RECENT SJ vs. DAL HISTORY: The Earthquakes are 2-1-4 vs. FCD in their last seven league meetings dating back to Sept. 17, 2022, with the lone loss being the 2024 season opener (2-1 L).

BEST START EVER: San Jose's 9-2-2 start is the best in club history after 13 games, dating back to their inception in 1974, eclipsing the start in 2012 (8-3-2), which ended in SJ capturing the Supporters' Shield. The Quakes won 9 of their first 10 MLS matches to open the season, the first time in the post-shootout era that a MLS team has done so. San Jose already sits on 29 points in the May-something that didn't occur until July of last season. With just two more wins, they would already match the 2025 campaign's total of 11.

WE (WERE) GOING STREAKING: San Jose was on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league and 10-game undefeated run across all competitions before Wednesday's loss to Seattle.

NO REST AT ALL: After eight games in 28 days from April 4 - May 2, followed by just six days' rest, the Quakes are playing their third of five games in 15 days from May 9 - 23 before the World Cup break.

ALL-STAR VOTING ON UNTIL MAY 21: Quakes fans can vote now for their favorite players to make the 2026 All-Star Game in Charlotte. The ballot is live until Thursday, May 21, at 8:59 p.m. PT on mlssoccer.com/vote.

STAR WARS NIGHT: Fans who bought a Star Wars ticket package on Saturday will get a Quakes-themed Grogu bobblehead on Star Wars Night.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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