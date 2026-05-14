Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes battle Seattle Sounders FC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes battle Seattle Sounders FC(San Jose Earthquakes)

SEATTLE - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Seattle Sounders FC 3-2 on Wednesday night at Lumen Field to snap their unbeaten streak at eight league games and 10 across all competitions.

San Jose opened the scoring in the second minute when as a result of implementing a high press, Nonso Adimabua intercepted a pass in the box intended for Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas and fed a trailing Nick Fernandez behind him for the finish to give the visitors a shock 1-0 lead off the bat. The Sounders would equalize in the 43rd minute after the hosts were awarded a penalty kick from a handball and Albert Rusnák converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

After the break, Seattle's Jesús Ferreira took advantage of a turnover in his own end, taking the ball the length of the field, dribbling into the box and successfully unleashing a right-footed shot for the near post to give the Rave Green a 2-1 lead. However, in the 68th minute, second-half substitution Preston Judd collected a rebound in the box, dribbled to his right and blasted a shot past Thomas to score in his fifth consecutive match and tie the game 2-2. Seattle would get the late game-winner in the 89th minute when Osaze De Rosario, son of former Quakes standout Dwayne De Rosario, headed home a Nouhou cross from the left wing for the 3-2 final margin.

Quakes fans can watch tonight's game highlights, analysis and features on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue return home on Saturday, May 16, to host FC Dallas-the team's last home game before MLS takes a break for the FIFA World Cup this summer. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

With the result, the San Jose Earthquakes remained even with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings on points but are second due to goal differential (29 pts; 29 GF, 11 GA). Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders FC moved to 7-1-3 (24 pts; 17 GF, 8 GA), rising to third in the West and fifth in the Supporters' Shield table.

The Earthquakes snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league and 10-game undefeated run across all competitions. San Jose's only two losses this season are to Seattle, and tonight marked the first time in 13 league games (15 in all competitions) that the Quakes conceded three goals in a game.

The Quakes' all-time regular season record vs. Seattle is now 5-18-10 (52 GF, 65 GA) and their road record against the Sounders goes to 7-12-5 (24 GF, 44 GA). Prior to tonight, the Quakes had earned points in four of their last five trips to Lumen Field and gone 2-2-1 (2021: W, 1-0; 2022: D, 2-2; 2023: W, 1-0; 2024: D, 2-2; 2025: L, 3-2).

After tonight's result, the Earthquakes will remain tied with the 2022 Red Bull New York team for the best road start in MLS history (5-0-1). Meanwhile, the last time the Sounders lost a match at Lumen Field was against the European champions Paris Saint-Germain during the FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025-a total of 22 games across all competitions.

The teams were not playing on Lumen Field's usual turf as a layer of hybrid grass has been installed on top of it in time for this summer's FIFA World Cup. The new playing surface is a mix of real grass woven with artificial fiber. The Seattle Times reported there is about 12-14 inches of sand and other base materials between the new grass and the turf.

The Quakes have faced a one-goal deficit in five of its last six games across all competitions and equalized in all five, but tonight marked the first time the match still resulted in a loss (April 22: Down 1-0 vs. Austin FC and won 5-1; April 25: Down 2-1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC and won 3-2; April 28: Down 2-1 vs. Minnesota United FC in the Lamar U.S. Open Cup Rd. of 16 and won 4-2; May 2: Down 1-0 vs. Toronto FC and drew 1-1; Tonight: Down 2-1, tied 2-2 and fell 3-2).

The Western Conference rivalry between San Jose and Seattle actually began in 1974 when the Earthquakes and Sounders both joined the North America Soccer League (NASL) as expansion teams. The Heritage Cup, contested every season by the two clubs, is a nod to that history, with aggregate score deciding who gets the trophy followed by the tiebreaker of away goals, and then table position. Seattle retained the Heritage Cup by virtue of winning both matches.

The Quakes started six American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.7/game). Arena also started eight former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

Tonight marked the first time in league play this season that neither Daniel Munie nor Preston Judd featured in the starting 11. Munie was an unused substitute while Judd came on at halftime and finished the match.

Nick Fernandez's second-minute goal was the first of his MLS career and second across all competitions.

Nonso Adimabua, who was making his first start in league play, notched a second-minute assist, the first of his MLS career.

Seattle's 43rd-minute penalty kick goal was the first one from the spot that Daniel and the Earthquakes had conceded all season.

Preston Judd scored his team-leading ninth goal in league play and sixth in his last five games. It was the 20th goal in his MLS career. Judd scoring in his last five consecutive games ties the single-season club record and ties the second-longest streak overall, since Chris Wondolowski did it over two seasons.

MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE GOAL, QUAKES HISTORY:

6 - Chris Wondolowski (9/24/2011 - 3/10/2012)*

5 - Chris Wondolowski (3/24/2012 - 4/21/2012)

5 - Ronald Cerritos (6/15/1997 - 7/13/1997)

5 - Paul Bravo (4/28/1996 - 5/18/1996)

5 - Preston Judd (4/22/2026 - 5/13/2026)

*Last five goals in 2011, first one in 2012

Seattle's 89th-minute game-winning goal was scored by Osaze De Rosario, son of former Quakes standout Dwayne De Rosario, who won two Audi MLS Cups (2001, 2003) and a Supporters' Shield (2005) in San Jose.

Collectively, the Quakes are second or tied for second in MLS in goals (29), assists (35), free kicks (198), accurate longballs (56) and clean sheets (5). They are first in corner kicks won (92) and least goals conceded from set pieces (0).

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Lumen Field; Seattle

Weather: 57°F Sunny

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match:

Attendance: 28,726

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Chris Wattam

AR2: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

4th Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Nick Fernandez (Nonso Adimabua) 2'

SEA (1-1) - Albert Rusnák (penalty kick) 43'

SEA (1-2) - Jesús Ferreira (unassisted) 55'

SJ (2-2) - Preston Judd (unassisted) 69'

SEA (2-3) - Osaze De Rosario (Nouhou, Cristian Roldan) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Reid Roberts (caution) 45+2'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 58'

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Andrew Thomas (GK); Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 74'); Cristian Roldan (C), Albert Rusnák (Osaze De Rosario 74'), Snyder Brunell (Hassani Dotson 68'), Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 82'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 68').

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei (GK), Sebastian Gomez, Kim Kee-hee, Antino Lopez.

POSS.: 61.6%; SHOTS: 24; SOG: 9; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 12; xG: 3.4

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Dave Romney, Reid Roberts, Max Floriani, Jack Jasinski; Jonathan González (Ian Harkes 64'), Noel Buck (Beau Leroux 64'), Nick Fernandez; Paul Marie (C) (Ousseni Bouda 46'), Jack Skahan (Jamar Ricketts 66'), Nonso Adimabua (Preston Judd 46').

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford (GK), Benji Kikanović, Daniel Munie, Ronaldo Vieira.

POSS.: 38.4%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 11; xG: 1.7

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the rotations to the lineup amid the team's second game out of five across a 15-day span before the break:

"I think our guys did a solid job. It was going to be challenging bringing in seven new players in all. I think they got punished unfairly on the penalty kick call. I would've liked to have gone in with the lead at halftime. But for the most part, they did OK. We made a couple changes at the start of the half and moved in our remaining three substitutions later in the half."

On Nick Fernandez's first goal and Preston Judd's consistency:

"It was a good goal, obviously coming in the first couple minutes of the game. Give Nonso [Adimabua] credit for winning the ball and distributing it quickly to Fernandez. It was a good goal. Nick played a good 90 minutes. And Preston Judd continues to do his job as a center forward and scored another goal, so that's a real positive."

On the deciding goal:

"It was a poor turnover on our part. We could've done a better job in the penalty area identifying players. Probably could've done a better job with the player crossing the ball. With the player that scored, we probably need to shift to him a lot quicker, but we didn't manage to play it properly in the penalty area."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER NICK FERNANDEZ

On his overall impressions of the match:

"I think we got off to the best start we possibly could, and that's important when you're playing on the road. Road games are obviously always tough. I think we played a decent first half. We were unlucky to get that call against us right before halftime but still going in 1-1 at the break. Something we stressed was being even or ahead at the break, so we were happy with that. We battled but were unlucky."

"I think obviously we're disappointed. We thought we deserved more from the game, but at the same time, it's a quick turnaround for Saturday, so we're not going to dwell on it too long."

On scoring his first goal in MLS play:

"We wanted to get after them early, so i was pressing the ball. They made an error on the back pass in the box, and Nonso [Adimabua] was able to read, and he just laid it off to me. I was just trying to work my butt off to get in the box and finish it, so it was a great feeling."

On rotations in the lineup:

"I think for us, it's just giving opportunities to new people. We did today. A lot of guys were able to step up and show that they can offer something to the team, and we need everybody in these long stretches. So that was important for us to get a good run and a lot of the guys who haven't had a lot of minutes stepped up. So I think we proved we'll be able to help the group moving forward to be more successful."

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