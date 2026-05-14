David Tepper Named to the 2026 Time100 Philanthropy List of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Philanthropy

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







TIME named David Tepper to the second-annual 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list recognizing singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

Last year, Tepper contributed more than $529 million to his three giving vehicles, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

His TIME profile can be found here and the full list will appear in the May 25, 2026, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 15, and now at ti.me/100-philanthropy.







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