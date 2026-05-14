FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-4-4, 19 points) fell 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-1-2, 29 points) Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium in its final home match before the World Cup break. Forwards Logan Farrington and Petar Musa scored for Dallas.

BIG DAWG BACK ON THE SCORESHEET

Logan Farrington headed home his fifth goal of the season off a cross from Ran Binyamin, who recorded assists in back-to-back matches. The Racine, Wisconsin, native matched his career high in goals scored in a season, which he set in 2025.

NINE SCORES 11 IN 12

Forward Petar Musa converted from the penalty spot for his 11th goal of the season after Logan Farrington drew the foul. Musa now sits one goal shy of tying Kenny Cooper Jr. (46) for third place on FC Dallas' all-time scoring list.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 43 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 44 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five is now available on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas heads west to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 16. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio broadcast through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I felt like we had a bright start and played the way we wanted to, on the front foot and finding the first goal. Vancouver is a very stingy team defensively, so getting that opening goal was important. As a coach, though, you want the team to keep pushing because in this league you can't take your foot off the gas, especially against a team like that where goals are hard to come by. On their first goal, we chased the play too aggressively and ended up with two guys stepping to one player, which opened space for Berhalter. He had too much time and space to hit a shot from distance, and we know what he's capable of in those situations. Then we gave him another similar opportunity on the third goal. We found a goal in the second half to get ourselves back into the game, but the third goal really deflated us. I'm also disappointed in myself for getting sent off and losing control of my emotions. I ask my players to stay emotionally composed, and I need to hold myself to that same standard. I regret that moment. But I love this team. I love how hard they play and what they're capable of. Credit to Vancouver, they're one of the top teams in the league and they have quality all over the field. Still, I believe we can go toe to toe with anybody and beat anybody. It leaves a bad taste because I had high expectations for this match, but there's a long way to go. We've shown we can get results on the road, so now it's about turning the page quickly and getting ready for San Jose."

On the upcoming road games...

"Yeah, we're going to get to know each other well on this road trip. The road can really bring a locker room together, and I love our group. These guys care about each other, and being on the road gives us a chance to isolate ourselves, spend time together and focus on the task at hand. We've already shown that we can be a strong road team, so it's not a daunting challenge for us. At the same time, I'm disappointed for our fans that we didn't get the win tonight because we want to be great at home. This was a missed opportunity, and we all need to take accountability, myself included, and find ways to improve because we're capable of being at the top of the standings."

Defender Herman Johansson

On the match tonight...

"I think it was an even game that went back and forth at times. Unfortunately, they came out on top this time, but that's football. It can go either way. The message was to keep going forward and attacking. We were trying to push forward as much as possible, but we didn't get into enough dangerous situations in the final third. After a tough result like this, you have to move forward quickly and focus on the next game. We have a lot of matches in a short period of time, so now the focus shifts to San Jose and preparing for what they bring. It's always difficult to lose at home in front of your fans, but we keep working and trying to improve. We've been training hard, and I still think we're moving in the right direction. Tonight was an even game, and unfortunately they came out on top."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On playing a new role and tonights result...

"I think it's difficult to say right now. I don't really have a full answer. We need to watch it back. We started really well, and that's been the case in a lot of games, so we need to find a way to maintain that energy and focus. On the two goals, we let them back into the game, and against a team like that, if you give them a chance to come back, it becomes very difficult. It was a new role for me. I haven't played there much before, but the message was clear. We've been playing with four midfielders, and it's quite fluid between us. We have the freedom to move as long as we occupy the right spaces. I think that gives us different options with me, Kaiki and even Romero at times, and we're building that rhythm more with each game. We spoke a couple of weeks ago about treating these five games before the break like a season. We've got two left, and now the focus is Saturday away against a strong opponent. We have to take it one game at a time, stay focused on that, and everything else can wait until after. That's all that matters right now."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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