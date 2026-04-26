FC Dallas Suffers 2-1 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







SEATTLE, Washington - FC Dallas (3-3-4, 13 points) fell 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC (6-1-1, 19 points) on Saturday night from Lumen Field. Homegrown defender Nolan Norris scored his first career goal for Dallas.

EL CONEJO COLLODI

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi made his first MLS penalty-kick save. FC Dallas last registered a penalty kick save on Aug. 31, 2024, when Maarten Peas made the stop.

THE FIRST HOMEGROWN GOAL FOR DALLAS

Homegrown Nolan Norris scored his first career goal off a corner kick in the 40th minute of the first half. Norris' goal is the first scored by a Homegrown player this season, with the defender becoming the club's fifth different goal scorer of 2026. Norris joined the FC Dallas Academy at 12 years old and has now scored for the club at the MLS NEXT, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS levels. His was the first goal by an FC Dallas Homegrown in a MLS regular season match since September 18, 2024, when Jesús Ferreira scored against Real Salt Lake.

MR.200

Defender Lalas Abubakar made his 200th MLS regular season career appearance tonight after starting his first game of the season versus the Sounders. Abubakar appeared in 29 matches last season for Dallas and recorded one goal.

TEAM PLAYERS STEP UP

Defender Lalas Abubakar, midfielders Samuel Sarver and Ran Binyamin and forward Nicholas Simmonds made their first starts of the season tonight in Seattle. This was Binyamin and Simmonds' first starts for FC Dallas as both players were acquired in the 2026 offseason. Simmonds was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and made his MLS Debut on April 18, 2026, against Minnesota United FC while Binyamin was acquired from Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay the western conference matchday 10 match versus Seattle Sounders FC.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five premiers tomorrow, Sunday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m. CT on FOX 4 immediately following Free 4 All and will stream for free on FOX LOCAL.

MATCH NOTES

Defender Lalas Abubakar played in his 200th MLS regular season game

Three players made their first starts of 2026

Nick Simmonds made his first career start in MLS

Nolan Norris scored his first career goal for FC Dallas

Postgame soundbites on Imagen

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits Sports Illustrated Stadium to face Red Bull New York on Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"Obviously disappointed about the result, but I thought we played pretty well, and I think we're going to regret seeing the couple moments that led to their goals. Those moments are fixable. I was proud of our mentality, our resiliency. We were going for it, we never gave up. We didn't quit. We were pushing hard and came up short tonight."

On the young players getting playing time...

"I'm proud of them. We believe in them, that's why they're here. That's why we signed them. Seeing moments like that validates our decisions, and they're growing before our eyes, and they're great players, happy for them."

Defender Nolan Norris

On scoring his first goal...

"It's awesome to get the goal, I thank God every time I get to step on the field for FC Dallas. I want to contribute to the team the best way I can. I was able to make a big play to get us back in the game. My only goal for North Texas SC came the same exact way. The result was disappointing to lose the game but overall for my career it is a big milestone I won't forget."

On the match tonight...

"We emptied the tank, we fought for the badge, fought for the team, fought for the coach, and ultimately the result didn't go our way. But I thought there were positive things, and I felt like we just had a 5-10-minute stretch where we conceded those two goals that really let us down. But away in Seattle is tough, and obviously I think anytime we lose, we're disappointed. So on to Red Bulls away, that's the focus now. Get home, recover, and here we go again."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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