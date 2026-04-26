FC Dallas Suffers 2-1 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
SEATTLE, Washington - FC Dallas (3-3-4, 13 points) fell 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC (6-1-1, 19 points) on Saturday night from Lumen Field. Homegrown defender Nolan Norris scored his first career goal for Dallas.
EL CONEJO COLLODI
Goalkeeper Michael Collodi made his first MLS penalty-kick save. FC Dallas last registered a penalty kick save on Aug. 31, 2024, when Maarten Peas made the stop.
THE FIRST HOMEGROWN GOAL FOR DALLAS
Homegrown Nolan Norris scored his first career goal off a corner kick in the 40th minute of the first half. Norris' goal is the first scored by a Homegrown player this season, with the defender becoming the club's fifth different goal scorer of 2026. Norris joined the FC Dallas Academy at 12 years old and has now scored for the club at the MLS NEXT, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS levels. His was the first goal by an FC Dallas Homegrown in a MLS regular season match since September 18, 2024, when Jesús Ferreira scored against Real Salt Lake.
MR.200
Defender Lalas Abubakar made his 200th MLS regular season career appearance tonight after starting his first game of the season versus the Sounders. Abubakar appeared in 29 matches last season for Dallas and recorded one goal.
TEAM PLAYERS STEP UP
Defender Lalas Abubakar, midfielders Samuel Sarver and Ran Binyamin and forward Nicholas Simmonds made their first starts of the season tonight in Seattle. This was Binyamin and Simmonds' first starts for FC Dallas as both players were acquired in the 2026 offseason. Simmonds was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and made his MLS Debut on April 18, 2026, against Minnesota United FC while Binyamin was acquired from Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.
FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV
On Tuesday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay the western conference matchday 10 match versus Seattle Sounders FC.
FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five premiers tomorrow, Sunday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m. CT on FOX 4 immediately following Free 4 All and will stream for free on FOX LOCAL.
MATCH NOTES
Defender Lalas Abubakar played in his 200th MLS regular season game
Three players made their first starts of 2026
Nick Simmonds made his first career start in MLS
Nolan Norris scored his first career goal for FC Dallas
Postgame soundbites on Imagen
NEXT UP
FC Dallas visits Sports Illustrated Stadium to face Red Bull New York on Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.
Head coach Eric Quill
On the match tonight...
"Obviously disappointed about the result, but I thought we played pretty well, and I think we're going to regret seeing the couple moments that led to their goals. Those moments are fixable. I was proud of our mentality, our resiliency. We were going for it, we never gave up. We didn't quit. We were pushing hard and came up short tonight."
On the young players getting playing time...
"I'm proud of them. We believe in them, that's why they're here. That's why we signed them. Seeing moments like that validates our decisions, and they're growing before our eyes, and they're great players, happy for them."
Defender Nolan Norris
On scoring his first goal...
"It's awesome to get the goal, I thank God every time I get to step on the field for FC Dallas. I want to contribute to the team the best way I can. I was able to make a big play to get us back in the game. My only goal for North Texas SC came the same exact way. The result was disappointing to lose the game but overall for my career it is a big milestone I won't forget."
On the match tonight...
"We emptied the tank, we fought for the badge, fought for the team, fought for the coach, and ultimately the result didn't go our way. But I thought there were positive things, and I felt like we just had a 5-10-minute stretch where we conceded those two goals that really let us down. But away in Seattle is tough, and obviously I think anytime we lose, we're disappointed. So on to Red Bulls away, that's the focus now. Get home, recover, and here we go again."
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026
- Whitecaps Soar to Victory Before Record Crowd Extending Historic Start - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Home Win Saturday Evening over FC Dallas, Moving up to Fourth in the West - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Fall, 3-1, on the Road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Portland at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 2-1 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC - FC Dallas
- Timbers Claim First Road Victory of the Season with 2-1 Win at San Diego FC - Portland Timbers
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Sixth Straight in 5-0 Shutout Victory over Sporting KC - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Suffers Defeat at Chicago Fire - Sporting Kansas City
- Quakes Roar Back From Second-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes up Short to San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Wins Fourth Straight, 4-2, over Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Austin FC Defeats Dynamo with Goals from Nelson, Uzuni - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Austin FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, at Home against the NE Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Falls, 3-2, on the Road to D.C. United - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Battle Inter Miami CF to 1-1 Draw on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Full Time Clip: Defeat on the Road - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Scores 2-0 Win over Union - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Earns League Leading Eighth MLS Clean Sheet in 1-0 Road Win at Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Comes up Short in 1-0 Loss against LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Defeats Toronto FC 2-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Early Goal Costs New York City FC - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer, Honor Club Legend Cobi Jones with Statue Unveiling - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
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