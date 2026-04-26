Austin FC Defeats Dynamo with Goals from Nelson, Uzuni

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated in-state rivals Houston Dynamo FC 2-0 on Saturday night behind goals from Jayden Nelson and Myrto Uzuni. The match attendance of 20,738 at Q2 Stadium marked Austin's 93rd consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest active streak.

ATXFC cut through the Houston defense to score the opener after 13 minutes. A series of quick passes ended with Nelson receiving the ball in the box, shifting it on to his right foot, and hitting a shot in off the post.

Uzuni doubled the advantage in first half stoppage time when Facundo Torres won a free kick on the edge of the area. Joseph Rosales teed up the Albanian international to hit a powerful shot which deflected into the net.

The Verde & Black maintained their shutout through the second half to claim three (3) points and improve their all-time home record against Houston in all competitions to 7-1-1, the Club's most home wins vs. any single opponent.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Jayden Nelson (assisted by Facundo Torres, Myrto Uzuni) 13'

ATX (2-0) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Joseph Rosales) 45+2'

Media Assets

Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)

Box Score: Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | April 25, 2026

Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)

Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Clear, 86 degrees

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referee 1: Brian Poeschel

Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Jeff

4 th Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its sixth home match and 11th match overall of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against St. Louis City SC on Sunday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV and feature as the week's Sunday Night Soccer broadcast. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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