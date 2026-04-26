Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Home Win Saturday Evening over FC Dallas, Moving up to Fourth in the West

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC's Jesus Ferreira on game night

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC's Jesus Ferreira on game night(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WA - Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris each scored their first goals of 2026 as Sounders FC (6-1-1, 19 points) defeated FC Dallas (3-3-4, 13 points) 2-1 on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The win extends Seattle's unbeaten streak in league play to six matches (5-0-1), as the club jumps to fourth in the Western Conference standings. Brian Schmetzer's side hits the road next week with a trip to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 2 (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle moves up to fourth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (6-1-1).

Sounders FC is now unbeaten in its last six matches in MLS play (5-0-1).

Jesús Ferreira's goal in the 15th minute was his first tally of the season in all competitions. It's the first strike he's scored against FC Dallas, his former team from 2017-2024 after coming up through its academy system.

Jordan Morris scored his first goal of the season in the 30th minute. It was his 92nd in all competitions for Seattle, the most in club history.

Morris and Jackson Ragen assisted Ferreira's goal, their third and first of the year, respectfully.

Snyder Brunell and Hassani Dotson recorded assists on Morris' goal, each their first helpers of the season.

Sounders FC has a current 22-match home unbeaten streak against FC Dallas, with its only loss coming on May 25, 2011.

Seattle also has a 20-match home unbeaten streak in all competitions dating back to last year, the longest in club history, with the team's last loss occurring on June 23, 2025.

Tonight marked the 48th time Seattle and Dallas have faced off in MLS play (regular season and playoffs), tied with LA Galaxy for the most of any opponent in the league.

Brian Schmetzer rotated the lineup from last weekend's match against St. Louis, with Jackson Ragen, Jordan Morris, Jesús Ferriera and Paul Rothrock replacing Antino Lopez, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Paul Arriola.

The Rave Green next travel to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 2 at Sporting Park (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - FC Dallas 1

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistants: Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance: 31,785

Weather: 57 degrees

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Jordan Morris) 15'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Snyder Brunell) 30'

DAL - Nolan Norris (Santiago Moreno) 40'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DAL - Nicholas Simmonds (caution) 27'

DAL - Patrickson Delgado (caution) 45+3'

DAL - Lalas Abubakar (caution) 52'

SEA - Peter Kingston (caution) 82'

DAL - Nolan Norris (caution) 89'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou - Captain; Snyder Brunell (Cody Baker 90'), Hassani Dotson; Jordan Morris (Osaze De Rosario 83'), Jesús Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Danny Musovski (Peter Kingston 68')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 6

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 4

FC Dallas - Michael Collodi; Sebastien Ibeagha, Lalas Abubakar (Shaq Moore 54'), Nolan Norris; Sam Sarver (Kaick Ferreira 77'), Ran Binyamin (Christian Cappis 68'), Ramiro, Don Deedson Louicius (Herman Johansson 46'); Santiago Moreno, Patrickson Delgado (Joaquín Valiente 68'); Nicholas Simmonds

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Sirois, Osaze Urhoghide, Caleb Swann, Ricky Louis

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

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