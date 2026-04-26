St. Louis CITY SC Comes up Short to San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-2 in a tight match to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Energizer Park. In the first half, CITY SC outshot San Jose 13 to four, but went into the second half down 1-0 after San Jose's Preston Judd found the back of the net in the eighth minute. St. Louis retaliated with back-to-back goals in the 52nd and 53rd minute from Sergio Córdova and Marcel Hartel. Córdova scored his first goal for CITY SC, while Hartel scored his third of the season. Despite outshooting San Jose again in the second half eight to five, Timo Werner netted two more goals for the Earthquakes converting from the penalty spot in the 69th minute and scoring in the 83rd minute.

St. Louis travels to play Chicago Fire for the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT. CITY SC will travel to Q2 Stadium to play Austin FC in Sunday Night Soccer on May 3 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Sergio Córdova scored his first goal with CITY SC and his first in MLS play in 2026

Marcel Hartel notched his team leading third goal of the season

Hartel also registered his first assist of 2026

Simon Becher tallied his second assist of the season

April 25, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

SJ: Preston Judd (Nick Fernandez, Timo Werner), 8th minute - Preston Judd scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

STL: Sergio Córdova (Marcel Hartel), 52nd minute - Sergio Córdova scored with a left footed shot from the top of the six-yard box to the top left corner.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher), 53rd minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

SJ: Timo Werner (penalty kick), 69th minute - Timo Werner scored with a right footed shot from the penalty spot to the upper left corner.

SJ: Timo Werner (Ousseni Bouda), 83rd minute - Timo Werner scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom center.

Scoring Summary

SJ: Preston Judd (Nick Fernandez, Timo Werner), 8'

STL: Sergio Córdova (Marcel Hartel, Chris Durkin), 52'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher), 53'

SJ: Timo Werner (penalty kick), 69'

SJ: Timo Werner (Ousseni Bouda), 83'

Misconduct Summary

SJ: Preston Judd, (caution), 59'

SJ: Daniel, (caution), 75'

STL: Chris Durkin, (caution), 84'

SJ: Jamar Ricketts (caution), 84'

STL: Dante Polvara (caution), 90'+4

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem, M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman (Eduard Löwen, 85'), M Sergio Córdova (Brendan McSorley, 76'), M Marcel Hartel, M Tomas Totland (Rafael Santos, 85'); F Simon Becher (Cedric Teuchert, 81')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Mbacke Fall, D Fallou Fall, M Miguel Perez, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 0

SJ: GK Earl Edwards Jr. (Daniel, 24'); D Dave Romney, D Daniel Munie, D Jack Jasinski, D Max Floriani (Jamar Ricketts, 70'); M Ian Harkes, M Nick Fernandez (Ousseni Bouda, 61'), M Jonathan Gonzalez (M Ronaldo Vieira, 46'), M Timo Werner ©, M Jack Skahan (M Niko Tsakiris, 46'); F Preston Judd

Substitutes not used: D Paul Marie, D Reid Roberts, M Noel Buck, M Beau Leroux

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa, Joe Surgan

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Rhett Hammil

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Sunny, 70 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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