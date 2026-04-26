Houston Dynamo FC Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Austin FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







AUSTIN - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-0 on the road versus Austin FC earlier this evening.

Despite the result, the match saw Dynamo captain Artur return to the starting lineup after completing his comeback from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason. Midfielder Jack McGlynn also made his return to the pitch tonight, coming on as a second half substitute after last appearing for the Dynamo on March 21 at FC Dallas.

Austin opened the scoring in the 13th minute, as Christian Ramirez and Myrto Uzuni traded passes at the top of the Dynamo box, before Ramirez laid it off to Jayden Nelson, whose right footed shot kissed off the far post and in for an early 1-0 lead.

In the second minute of first half stoppage, Austin would double their advantage. A free kick set just outside of the Houston box was struck directly into the wall by Uzuni. That deflection left goalkeeper Jonathan Bond diving in the wrong direction, as the ball trickled over the goal line for a 2-0 Austin advantage.

Bond came up big in the 27th minute, making a diving parry on a shot across goal to keep the deficit at one. The English shot stopper finished the match with three saves.

Midfielder Héctor Herrera tried his luck from deep in the 30th minute with a right-footed strike that found the hands of Brad Stuver.

Bond was called into action again in the 37th minute after denying a long-range shot from Joseph Rosales.

Defender Sam Vines had a shot on target in the 44th minute when Herrera played a ball to him at the back post for a left-footed shot that forced stuver to get low and block it away for a Dynamo corner.

Houston had a scoring opportunity in the 56th minute when attacker Guilherme put a shot on goal with a free kick from 30-yards out that forced a diving save from Stuver at the near post.

Guilherme tested Stuver in the 87th minute with a powerful right-footed strike towards goal, which the Austin goalkeeper managed to tip it over the crossbar.

Houston next returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match versus USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Wednesday, April 29, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE via Tixr for as low as $5. Fans also can watch the match live via Paramount+.

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Austin FC (2-4-4, 10 pts.) 2-0 Houston Dynamo FC (4-5-0, 12 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 9

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Austin FC 2 0 2

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

ATX: Jayden Nelson 2 (Facundo Torres 5) 13'

ATX: Myrto Uzuni 3 (Joseph Rosales 2) 45'+2'

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro (Jonathan Bell 83'), Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Mikkel Desler; Jayden Nelson (Jon Gallagher 40'), Ilie Sanchez (C) (Nicolas Dubersarsky 65'), Joseph Rosales, Facundo Torres (Besard Sabovic 84'); Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramirez (CJ Fodrey 66')

Unused substitutes: Damian Las, Zan Kolmanic, Mateja Djordjevic, Ervin Torres

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Aliyu Ibrahim 82'), Sam Vines (Jack McGlynn 55'), Erik Sviatchenko, Agustin Resch (Antônio Carlos 46'), Lawrence Ennali; Artur (C) (Diadié Samassékou 55'), Héctor Herrera (Nick Markanich 75'), Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme; Ezequiel Ponce

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Duane Holmes, Franco Negri, Agustín Bouzat

DISCIPLINE:

ATX: Brendan Hines-Ike (caution; foul) 28'

HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 45'+1'

ATX: Joseph Rosales (caution; foul) 60'

ATX: Mikkel Desler (caution; foul) 70'

ATX: Facundo Torres (caution; foul) 72'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali (caution; foul) 80'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant: Brian Poeschel

Assistant: Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: 85 degrees, mostly clear







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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