Full Time Clip: Defeat on the Road

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A comprehensive offensive attack from Nashville SC made the difference in a 4-2 loss on the road for Charlotte FC.

The hosts struck first behind a goal from midfielder Hany Mukhtar in the 19th minute. Mukhtar finished with a rudimentary tap-in off a precise pass from his teammate on the wing.

Ahmed Qasem doubled Nashville's lead in the 25th minute with an impressive left-footed rocket.

Charlotte defender Morrison got The Crown on the board in the 42nd minute and scored his second goal in as many games. It was a diving effort from Morrison, who headed the pass from teammate Ashley Westwood into the far post of the goal to give the visitors some momentum right before halftime.

However, Nashville extended the gap in the 60th minute when striker Sam Surridge, who came on as a sub, buried a shot in the back of the net to make it a 3-1 lead.

Despite the deficit, Charlotte continued to fight. In the 68th minute, midfielder Pep Biel unleashed a wicked shot that left Nashville goalkeeper completely flat-footed.

The jolt of excitement proved to be short-lived for Charlotte. Less than 10 minutes later, Surridge earned his second goal and restored the Nashville lead to two.

Up next for The Crown is U.S. Open Cup action against Atlanta United. Charlotte hosts its southern rival at the Sportsplex in Matthews Tuesday at 7pm.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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