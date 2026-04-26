Columbus Scores 2-0 Win over Union
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 2-0 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Columbus opened the scoring in the fourth minute through midfielder Max Arfsten and doubled its lead just before halftime.
The Union will face Nashville SC on Saturday, May 2nd at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Columbus Crew (2) - Philadelphia Union (0)
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, OH)
Saturday, April 25, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Matthew Rodman
Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
GOALS/ASSISTS
CLB - Max Arfsten (unassisted) 4'
CLB - Nathan Harriel (OG) 45+3'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 39'
CLB - Sekou Bangoura (caution) 45'
CLB - Japhet Sery Larsen (ejected) 90+5'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Philippe Ndinga (Ben Bender 46'), Japhet Sery; Jesus Bueno (Jovan Lukic 45'+7), Danley Jean Jacques, Jeremy Rafanello (Agustín Anello 66'), Cavan Sullivan (Indiana Vassilev 66'), Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 84'), Milan Iloski.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Geiner Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Malik Jakupovic.
Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte, Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadzki, Rudy Camacho, Andres Herrera, Max Arfsten (Mohamed Farsi 81'), Sekou Bangoura (Amar Sejdić 81'), Dylan Chambost, Hugo Picard, Taha Habroune (Dániel Gazdag 70'), Diego Rossi (Jamal Thiaré 70').
Substitutes not used: Steven Moreira, Yevhen Cheberko, Nicholas Hagen, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Nariman Akhundzada.
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel made his 100th career MLS regular season start, becoming the first Homegrown player in club history to reach the milestone.
Midfielder Jeremy Rafanello earned his first start of the 2026 MLS regular season
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