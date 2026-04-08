Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel to New Contract

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel to a new contract. The 24-year-old U.S. Men's National Team player is under contract through the 2028-29 season, with an option for 2029-30.

"Nate has established himself as an essential piece of our backline over the past five years," said Jon Scheer, Philadelphia Union Interim Sporting Director. "His versatility, competitiveness, and dedication have been vital to the team's success, and his emergence as a leader both on and off the field has been significant. We look forward to his continued impact and the important role he will play in the years ahead."

Signed as a Homegrown ahead of the 2021 season, Harriel has been a foundational piece of the team's defense. During his tenure, the club has recorded an MLS-best 59 clean sheets from 2021-26 and conceded the second-fewest goals in MLS over that span. Additionally, he has recorded six goals and six assists across five seasons.

Through six matches in 2026, Harriel leads MLS with 17 interceptions and ranks fourth in aerial duels (33). His performance builds on a standout 2025 campaign in which he played a key role in the Union's Supporters' Shield run, as the club set a franchise record with 20 wins, went unbeaten in 16 of 17 home matches, and allowed a league-low 35 goals. Taking on an increased leadership role, Harriel has captained the Union twice this season in both legs against Club América in the Concacaf Champions Cup and has showcased his versatility, featuring at center back, right back, and left back.

At the international level, Harriel earned his first senior U.S. Men's National Team call-up in 2025, appearing in three friendlies against Türkiye, Switzerland, and Japan. In 2024, he was named to the U.S. Olympic roster, appearing in all four matches.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel to a new contract through the 2028-29 season, with an option for 2029-30, on April 8, 2026.







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