San Diego FC Community, Thank You

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







18 Communities. One Club. All united by the love of the game, coming together to support San Diego Football Club. On and off the pitch, the San Diego community has backed SDFC unconditionally. In honor of Community Night, presented by California Bank and Trust, SDFC launched the "18 Days of Community" campaign.

Ahead of the match, the Club is spotlighting its five core community initiatives: Community Service, Football Entrepreneurship, Football Growth, Military Community Outreach, and Parks and Pitches.

By going out to the community, SDFC aims to generate meaningful support for local partners through storytelling, grassroots engagements, and fan participation. Fans have had the opportunity to meet the players while also contributing to improving the community. ¬â¹

During the 18 days, SDFC player appearances included appearances from:

Defenders: Luca Bombino, Manu Duah, Wilson Eisner, Chris McVey, Ian Pilcher, Kieran Sargent, and Osvald Søe

Forwards: Alex Mighten and Bryan Zamblé

Goalkeeper: Duran Ferree

Midfielders: Ema Boateng, Bryce Duke, Pedro Soma, and Jeppe Tverskov

Ema Boateng, SDFC's 2025 "We Through Me Award" winner, has made an impact on the community since joining the inaugural roster. The Ghana native and Right to Dream Academy Graduate has remained committed to giving back, expressing his gratitude for the support the Club has received since its inception.

"We're always trying to figure out ways to say thank you and show our appreciation, not just on the field, but also off the field by going to do community service, whether it's going to a classroom to read with kids or going to hospitals and bring a little bit of cheer into some people's lives that are struggling and dealing with much more life-threatening issues," said Boateng. "It's our way of saying thank you to the fans for everything that they do for us. We appreciate them. They're amazing and we also want to show them that we appreciate everything that they do for us."

San Diego native Duran Ferree received a warm welcome at North County Soccer Park alongside Wilson Eisner during their community player appearance. For the first time since his youth playing days in Poway, Ferree returned as a professional soccer player. Back where his journey began, he spent time answering questions, taking photos, and sharing smiles with fans.

SDFC's Community Night Celebration

"I think they (the fans) should always come out. We love having all the fans there and every time they are, I mean, we get so much energy from it and they were so amazing last year and they've been amazing so far, and every day it's so fun and you look forward so much to come out to these games. I just say come out and help us win the game," said SDFC's Chris McVey.

Community Night celebrates you, the community, while also creating a meaningful fundraising opportunity. Don't wait, show up for San Diego and secure your tickets today as the Chrome and Azul look to stay undefeated at Snapdragon Stadium against Minnesota United FC! The first 25,000 fans will receive an exclusive Captain's Pennant to commemorate the match.

For every ticket sold, SDFC will donate $2. In addition to purchasing tickets, every merchandise transaction will also contribute $2. Help make an impact on your community and participate in the Club's silent auction.

"I think the bond we've created in such a short time between the fans and as players, we're basically together as one. I feel like the city is living on this vibe that we've created," said SDFC midfielder Onni Valakari. "It's thanks to the fans; thanks to us and the connection we've built. So, the community is everything because without that, I feel like what we're doing is worthless. So, what we've built, I just want to keep on building that and creating a good bond between us."

Follow @sdfc_community to stay up to date on all things Community or visit SanDiegoFC.com/Community to find out where you can join SDFC in volunteering across San Diego.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.