Portland Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 17

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host the We Believe in Portland spring cleanup powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park in honor of Earth Month on April 17, the club announced today. The event aims to bring together fans, local residents, and volunteers to help clean and beautify downtown Portland. The Earth Month activity is part of the Timbers' Green Is Gold environmental initiative, which focuses on educating the community on conservation, biodiversity and sustainability while reducing the club's environmental footprint through season-long programming and action.

For a second-straight year, the Timbers will host the We Believe in Portland Spring-Cleanup event powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park. Launched in 2023, We Believe in Portland is a community-driven initiative that has grown into a citywide movement. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a citywide movement, engaging more than 500 companies and over 5,000 community members through annual cleanup events. In 2025 alone, participants cleaned more than 600 blocks and over a ton of litter from Portland's streets. By bringing businesses and individuals together, We Believe in Portland mobilizes the community to take the initiative in revitalizing the city through cleaning, restoring, and inspiring collective pride while creating a lasting impact.

"As a club, we are invested in the well-being of downtown Portland and honored to host the We Believe in Portland cleanup event at our stadium," said Dr. Robin Beavers, Senior Vice President of Community and Social Impact for the Portland Timbers. "The Portland community has always supported us, and this is our way of giving back. This year's theme, One City. One Community., reflects what's possible when we come together to care for Portland and show our shared pride in the place we call home."

The April 17 event will kick off at 11 a.m. (Pacific), with registered volunteers gathering at Providence Park to pick up their t-shirts and participate in assorted activities before a brief program at noon. Groups will then disperse to their assigned cleanup zones, removing litter from 12:15-1:30 p.m. (Pacific). Following the cleanup, participants are invited to gather at Midtown Beer Garden to celebrate their collective impact while supporting a variety of local food vendors. Participation is free and open to all, and those who register by April 3 may reserve complimentary cleanup supply kits, which are delivered in advance. Gloves and trash bags will also be available on site. Participants are encouraged to register at webelieveinportland.com/events.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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