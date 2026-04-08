Nashville SC Draws Club América 0-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club earned a scoreless draw versus Club América Tuesday night at GEODIS Park in the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Round series. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded four saves for his fourth shutout in five CCC matches and his seventh clean sheet in 2026.

Nashville SC's Concacaf Champions Cup post-match media availability footage can be found here

Vamos a Mexico City: Nashville SC will face Club América in the decisive second leg of its home and away series when it plays its first-ever match in Mexico at the historic Estadio Banorte next Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 p.m. CT.

Welcome to our Castle: The Boys in Gold are unbeaten at home in 2026 across all competitions at 4W-0L-3D and unbeaten all-time at GEODIS Park in the Concacaf Champions Cup (2W-0L-3D).

He's a keeper: Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded four saves to remain unbeaten in tournament play since joining the Boys in Gold prior to the 2025 season with a record of 7W-0L-3D in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Next up: Nashville SC will continue a stretch of three-straight MLS road matches when it visits Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Matchday Seven's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup matches at GEODIS Park at 2W-0L-3D

is 4W-1L-4D all-time in the Champions Cup

recorded its sixth all-time Concacaf Champions Cup shutout

is the first MLS team to keep a clean sheet against Club América in Concacaf Champions Cup play since Atlanta United FC in 2020

Jeisson Palacios earned Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Match honors

Brian Schwake

is 7W-0L-3D in tournament play (CCC, U.S. Open Cup) for Nashville SC

recorded his fourth shutout in five CCC matches this season

made four saves

Maxwell Woledzi led the match with 95.8% passing accuracy

Box score:

Nashville SC (2W-0L-3D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Club América (2W-0L-3D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

April 7, 2026 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

AME: 0

Discipline:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 53'

AME: Rodrigo Dourado (Caution) 77'

AME: Miguel Vazquez (Caution) 85'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Patrick Yazbek (Eddi Tagseth 78'); Warren Madrigal (Alex Muyl 60'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Sam Surridge, Cristian Espinoza (Ahmed Qasem 83')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Shak Mohammed, Woobens Pacius, Thomas Williams, Josh Bauer

AME starters: Rodolfo Cota; Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, Ramón Juárez, Miguel Vazquez; Isaias Violante (Vinicius Lima 90'), Rodrigo Dourado, Raphael Veiga (Raul Zuniga 74'); Patricio Salas, Erick Sánchez (Aaron Mejia 90'), Alex Zendejas (C) (Jonathan Dos Santos 90')

Substitutes: Fernando Tapia, Brian Rodriguez, Alan Cervantes, Nestor Araujo, Alexis Gutierrez, Thiago Espinosa

Match officials:

Referee: Oshane Nation

AR1: Caleb Wales

AR2: Ojay Duhaney

4TH: Steffon Dewar

VAR: Daneon Parchment

AVAR: Benjamin Whitty

Weather: 63 degrees and clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

Nashville SC Draws Club América 0-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series - Nashville SC

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