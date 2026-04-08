New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 8, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-16s and Under-15s competed in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from March 27 - April 3. New England was one of 88 teams playing in the annual international youth tournament, joining teams from 14 countries across four continents.

Headlining the tournament was New England's U-16s, having gone undefeated in Group G to advance to the Championship Bracket for the first time in the Revolution Academy's history. Forward Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) delivered a standout performance in the tournament, scoring three goals, while also distributing one assist across five games.

The U-16s opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew. The following day, New England fought to a 0-0 draw against Inter Miami, securing a 5-3 win in the ensuing penalty shootout. In the final contest of group play, the Revolution earned a 2-1 triumph over Club América to advance to the Championship Bracket.

The Revolution's U-16s carried momentum into the Round of 16, with New England edging out Orlando City SC, 1-0. However, their tournament run came to an end in the quarterfinals, after drawing 1-1 to Seattle Sounders FC, and falling in the penalty shootout, 5-3. The U-16s closed out their GA Cup run in the Showcase Bracket with a 1-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Also in GA Cup action, the U-15s recorded a 1-1-1 mark in Group C. New England fought to a 1-1 draw in its first game against Austin FC, clinching a 5-4 win in the ensuing penalty shootout, followed by a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. However, the U-15s then fell to Cedar Stars Academy Bergen, 2-1. In the Showcase Bracket, New England captured a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. To conclude their 2026 GA Cup run, the U-16s battled Sporting Kansas City to a 1-1 draw, losing 5-4 in penalties.

The Revolution's U-14s and U-13s both continued their respective MLS NEXT spring campaigns with wins over BW Gottschee last Saturday. Midfielder Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) scored the lone goal in the 44th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the U-14s. The U-13s claimed a 2-0 win over BW Gottschee, with Oliver Conlon (2013 - Boston, Mass.) getting on the scoresheet in the 59th minute and Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) rounding out the scoring just six minutes later.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s are off this weekend, while the U-14s and U-13s will host Bayside FC at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Columbus Crew U-16s

Friday, March 27, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, Columbus Crew 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Chris Scott (Jesse Ebere) 32'

NE - Logan Azar (Isaac Twumasi) 41'

CLC - 60'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Jude Chisholm (Braeden Anderson 46'), Logan Azar, Kauan Nascimento, Bayron Morales-Vega (Vaughn Scholz 56'); Tobin Farmer, Frankie Caruso (Ayden Gomes 50'), Jesse Ebere (Lucas Pereira 39'); Isaac Twumasi (Shifaq Fazl 56'), Chris Scott, Matthew Jean Baptiste (JB Hamilton IV 56')

Substitutes Not Used: Lisandro Rubino, Martin Kirilou, Evan Johnson

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Inter Miami U-16s

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0 (5), Inter Miami 0 (3)

Scoring Summary:

None.

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Breaden Anderson (Jude Chisholm 86'), Kauan Nascimento, Vaughn Scholz, Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso (Bayron Morales-Vega 41'), Logan Azar, Shifaq Fazl (Chris Scott 46'); Isaac Twumasi, Lucas Pereira (Jesse Ebere 49'), JB Hamilton IV (Matthew Jean Baptiste 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Ayden Gomes, Lisandro Rubino, Martin Kirilou, Evan Johnson

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Club América U-16s

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, Club América 1

Scoring Summary:

AME - 26'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 35'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Kauan Nascimento) 39'

Revolution U-16s: Evan Johnson (JV De Almeida 46'); Braeden Anderson (Isaac Twumasi 46'), Kauan Nascimento, Tobin Farmer, Bayron Morales-Vega; Ayden Gomes, Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Matthew Jean Baptiste, Lucas Pereira (Jude Chisholm 55', Shifaq Fazl 60'), Jesse Ebere (Frankie Caruso 39')

Substitutes Not Used: Vaughn Scholz, Lisandro Rubino, Martin Kirilou, JB Hamilton IV

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Orlando City SC U-16s

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Orlando City SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 2'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson (Vaughn Scholz 40'), Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer, Bayron Morales-Vega; Logan Azar, Isaac Twumasi, Matthew Jean Baptiste (Shifaq Fazl 59'); Chris Scott, Frankie Caruso, Lucas Williams (Ayden Gomes 57')

Substitutes Not Used: Lisandro Rubino, Martin Kirilou, Evan Johnson, Jude Chisholm, JB Hamilton IV, Jesse Ebere

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Seattle Sounders FC U-16s

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1 (3), Seattle Sounders FC 1 (5)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Chris Scott) 40'

SEA - 55'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Tobin Farmer, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Ayden Gomes 46'), Bayron Morales-Vega; Logan Azar, Frankie Caruso, Chris Scott (Lucas Pereira 43'); Isaac Twumasi, Matthew Jean Baptiste, Jesse Ebere (Jude Chisholm 55')

Substitutes Not Used: JB Hamilton IV, Evan Johnson, Lisandro Rubino, Martin Kirilou, Braeden Anderson, Shifaq Fazl

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Real Salt Lake U-16s

Friday, April 3, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0, Real Salt Lake 1

Scoring Summary:

RSL - 5'

Revolution U-16s: Evan Johnson; Braeden Anderson, Lisandro Rubino, Vaughn Scholz, Jude Chisholm (Tobin Farmer 40'); Ayden Gomes, Lucas Pereira, Martin Kirilou (Frankie Caruso 40'); Shifaq Fazl (Chris Scott 50'), JB Hamilton IV (Logan Azar 50'), Jesse Ebere (Isaac Twumasi 40')

Substitutes Not Used: Bayron Morales-Vega, Kauan De Campos, Matthew Jean Baptiste, JV De Almeida

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Austin FC U-15s

Friday, March 27, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1 (5), Austin FC 1 (4)

Scoring Summary:

ATX - 15'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 46'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Davi Pereira (Stefan Gorea 21'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten; Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos (Boston Kahoalii 43'), Kai Nielsen (Brennan McWeeny 55'); Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 43'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 55'), Musah Adamu

Substitutes Not Used: Jeremiah Moyano, Thierry Maurer, Langston Powell, Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-15s

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kai Nielsen (Unassisted) 2'

VAN - 28'

NE - Rico Janairo (Musah Adamu) 46'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Davi Pereira 46'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten (Langston Powell 46'); Andrew Hsu (Brennan McWeeny 41'), Shayne Dos Santos (Rico Janairo 46'), Kai Nielsen; Boston Kahoalii, Landon Ho Sang (Arthur Bernardino 41'), Musah Adamu (Jeremiah Moyano 55')

Substitutes Not Used: Thierry Maurer, Elijah Obayagbona, Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Cedar Stars Academy Bergen U-15s

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Cedar Stars Academy Bergen 2

Scoring Summary:

CSA - 2'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Arthur Bernardino) 42'

CSA - 48'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Dalu Nwazojie, Langston Powell, Thierry Maurer, Davi Pereira (Brennan McWeeny 41'); Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos (Andrew Hsu 46'), Kai Nielsen (Elijah Obayagbona 56'); Landon Ho Sang (Jeremiah Moyano 49'), Arthur Bernardino, Rico Janairo (Musah Adamu 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown, Stefan Gorea

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Colorado Rapids U-15s

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 3'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 10'

COL - 60'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown; Hans Marten (Stefan Gorea 30'), Langston Powell, Asher Bremser, Thierry Maurer; Brennan McWeeny (Andrew Hsu 49'), Shayne Dos Santos (Boston Kahoalii 49'), Kai Nielsen (Davi Pereira 43'); Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 55"), Musah Adamu (Landon Ho Sang 43'), Jeremiah Moyano (Roderick Janairo 43')

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Dalu Nwazojie

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Sporting Kansas City U-15s

Friday, April 3, 2026 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1 (4), Sporting Kansas City 1 (5)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Boston Kahoalii) 21'

SKC - 24'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Zach LaPierre 30'); Stefan Gorea (Thierry Maurer 30'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Jeremiah Moyano (Langston Powell 51'); Andrew Hsu (Brennan McWeeny 43'), Davi Periera (Shayne Dos Santos 43'), Boston Kahoalii; Elijah Obayagbona, Landon Ho Sang (Arthur Bernardino 30'), Roderick Janairo (Musah Adamu 30')

Substitutes Not Used: Thierry Maurer, Elijah Obayagbona, Nate Brown

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. BW Gottschee U-14s

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Queens College

New England Revolution 1, BW Gottschee 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marlon Quijada (Unassisted) 44'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Gavin Rybak; Enrique Rosado, Samuel Chao, Marlon Quijada; Drake Roberts, Asher Cotter, Ayden Gomes

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Nolan Narin, James O'Connor, Michael Miller, Isaiah Adeseko, Myles Walsh, Bryson Villota

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. BW Gottschee U-13s

Saturday, April 4th, 2026 - Queens College

New England Revolution 2, BW Gottschee 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Oliver Conlon (Unassisted) 59'

NE - Amare Laurent (Kauan Nascimento) 65'

Revolution's U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Oliver Conlon, Myles Walsh, Benjamin Robinson, James O'Connor; Lucca Alden-Dunn, Bryson Villota, Takefusa Maeda; Michael Miller, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Austin Martin, Lucas Williams, Isaiah Adeseko, Kento Chamovitz







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.