J.D. Gunn Called up to Panama National Team for International Friendlies

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution goalkeeper J.D. Gunn has been called up for international duty with the Panama National Team for a pair of friendly matches against Brazil on May 31 and the Dominican Republic on June 3.

Gunn's most recent call-up came in January, when he was selected for friendlies against Bolivia and Mexico. The 26-year-old, who recorded the start against Mexico, also earned a call-up to Los Canaleros for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup last summer.

Gunn made his senior international debut in January 2024 in a friendly match against Peruvian club Universitario. He received his first call-up as part of Panama's preliminary squad for the final stage of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League A.

Panama has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, marking the second tournament appearance for Los Caneleros after their debut in 2018. Panama, slotted in Group L, will take on Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23), and England (June 29). Though Gunn was not included on Panama's 26-man roster for the World Cup, he could still be added to the squad as an injury replacement.

Across parts of three seasons with New England's developmental team, Revolution II, Gunn has made 31 starts in MLS NEXT Pro, with five clean sheets. Gunn, who split his collegiate career between Memphis and Biola University, signed to New England's MLS roster in January ahead of the 2026 MLS season, with options for 2027 and 2027-28.

Revolution II returns to action on Sunday, June 7, at FC Cincinnati 2. Kickoff at NKU Soccer Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, with the match available live on MLS NEXT Pro and OneFootball.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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