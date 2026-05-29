Don't Miss the Night Miami Will Never Forget: Carín León's Historic Nu Stadium Concert Is 30 Days Away

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Miami, are you ready?

In just 30 days, one of the biggest names in Latin music will take the stage for one of the most anticipated concerts of the year as Carín León brings his spectacular North America Tour 2026 to Miami for the first-ever concert at Nu Stadium on June 28.

This isn't just another stop on the tour. This is the Miami stop.

A city known for unforgettable nights, passionate fans, and iconic moments will become the backdrop for a historic milestone as Carín León headlines the inaugural concert at Miami's newest world-class venue. For fans, it's a chance to be among the very first to experience live music at Nu Stadium and say, "I was there."

After welcoming thousands of fans for world-class fútbol, Nu Stadium is preparing for its biggest concert moment yet. Designed to deliver an incredible fan experience from every seat, the venue provides the perfect setting for a night that promises to be unforgettable.

And Carín León is bringing a show worthy of the occasion.

Fresh off three consecutive sold-out shows to launch his North America Tour 2026, León arrives in Miami with the most ambitious production of his career. The show features two live stages, a Sonora-inspired cantina, a massive 3,600-square-foot screen, 138 speakers, and 48 tons of production, creating a fully immersive experience unlike anything fans have seen before.

But what truly sets this tour apart is the music and enormous talent.

Every night, Carín performs alongside 27 musicians, delivering a fully live show packed with the energy, emotion, and authenticity that have made him one of the most beloved artists in the world. Fans can expect nearly three hours of music and more than 30 songs, including favorites like "Primera Cita," "Según Quién," and "Te Lo Agradezco," as well as new music from his latest album, MUDA.

The excitement surrounding this tour continues to grow. León recently released "Lighter" with Jelly Roll, the first single from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, and later this year will become the first Latin artist ever to perform at Sphere Las Vegas.

For one night only, fans will have the opportunity to experience a historic concert in a historic venue, creating memories that will last long after the final song.

The countdown is on. Thirty days until Carín León at Nu Stadium and Miami music history is made.

Tickets are selling now on Ticketmaster. Secure your seat and be part of the night everyone will be talking about.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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