LAFC and Defender Lorenzo Dellavalle Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club and defender Lorenzo Dellavalle have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
Dellavalle, 22, first joined LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro at age 19 after signing a multi-year contract in 2023. In total, he made six appearances with LAFC2, logging 384 minutes for the club.
TRANSACTION - LAFC and defender Lorenzo Dellavalle mutually agree to contract termination.
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