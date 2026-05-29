Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for June Training Camp in Bulgaria

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Sawyer Jura has been called into the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for the squad's June training camp in Bansko, Bulgaria, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Jura, 20, will join the U-20 MNT training camp where they will play two friendly matches. The U.S. side will face Georgia's U-21s on June 5 before taking on North Macedonia's U-21s on June 8. Both matches will be played at Stadion Hristo Botev in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

A native of Bend, Oregon, Jura has made nine appearances at the U.S. Youth National Team level for the U-17s. The left-back defender has logged four matches played across all competitions for the Timbers, most recently appearing in the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory over Tacoma Defiance on May 6, 2025. He made his MLS and first-team debut coming on as a second half substitute against FC Dallas on July 4, 2024. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, Jura has tallied 55 appearances (44 starts) for T2, recording two goals and six assists.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

U.S. U-20s vs. Georgia U-21s (International Friendly) June 5, 4 a.m. (PT) Sawyer Jura (U.S. U-20s) Stadion Hristo Botev - Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

U.S. U-20s vs. North Macedonia U-21s (International Friendly) June 8, 5 a.m. (PT) Sawyer Jura (U.S. U-20s) Stadion Hristo Botev - Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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