St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Bulgaria

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC homegrown forward Mykhi Joyner has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for their upcoming international training camp in Bansko, Bulgaria from June 1-June 9, led by Head Coach Rob Valentino. Joyner will be representing the U-20's for the third time in his youth national team career and has now earned seven youth national team call ups for the United States at various age groups.

The U.S. U-20's will face Georgia's U-21 national team on June 5 and North Macedonia's U-21 national team on June 8.

In his young MLS career, Joyner has made 17 appearances for CITY SC, scoring his first career MLS goal against Houston Dynamo FC last season. He most recently scored his first career U.S. Open Cup goal against FC Tulsa in CITY SC's Round of 32 match on April 15. Joyner also assisted on Eduard Löwen's game winning goal against Chicago Fire in the Open Cup Round of 16 match, prevailing CITY SC to the quarterfinals. Joyner has seen time with St. Louis' MLS NEXT Pro side, St Louis CITY2, scoring a brace on March 8 against Minnesota United FC 2, marking his 33rd and 34th career MLS NEXT Pro goals.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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