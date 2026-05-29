Get to Know Panama Captain and SDFC Midfielder Aníbal Godoy

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a moment that Panama captain Aníbal Godoy will never forget. After securing their spot for the biggest tournament on the globe, Godoy commemorated that moment with a tattoo on his right arm representing the tournament.

In the fall of 2025, Los Canaleros secured first place in Group A with 11 points in the third round of the Concacaf qualifying. Panama secured its second-ever World Cup qualification after defeating El Salvador 3-0 on Nov. 18, finishing the round with a 3-2-1 record. Godoy also earned another national call-up on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, as he prepares to represent his country once again on football's biggest stage.

"It is something unique; it holds a unique significance, knowing that we will be the only country in Central America to have the opportunity to compete in the World Cup," said Godoy. "I believe that is truly unique, especially considering that, for Panama, nothing has ever come easily. So, for a country like ours, a very small nation, to make it to a World Cup, I think it's something truly beautiful."

The Panamanian captain is no stranger to the global stage as he previously represented Los Canaleros when they made their first-ever appearance in Russia 2018. Panama joined Group G along with Belgium, England, and Tunisia, making their debut on June 18, 2018, against Belgium. Godoy made history with his country, appearing in all three group-stage matches.

Although they weren't able to advance to the next round, Panama continued to work hard to make it back to the World Cup. Los Canaleros join Group L this June, with matches in Toronto and New York/New Jersey in a tournament that will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Last June, Godoy broke the record of most appearances with Panama with 148 matches and currently has 157 international appearances.

"Well, I have to say that ever since I started playing for the national team, I never imagined I would end up playing or being a part of so many matches. I consider it a significant personal achievement, but ultimately, I believe that collective achievements are the best kind," said Godoy. "Qualifying for a World Cup is the greatest thing one can experience or at least, it stands today as the greatest thing one can experience. And I am proud to always be able to represent my country and to compete in any tournament."

Before representing his country, Godoy began playing soccer around the age of six or seven. His father Cristóbal "Samurai" Godoy played a major role in introducing him to the sport while competing professionally in Panama.

Godoy attended his father's training, carried his suitcases, and fell in love with the sport. As he began to develop, his father began to motivate young Godoy to play soccer and eventually inspired his dream of becoming a professional player.

"My mom tried to get me to focus on my studies, but I think that at age 16, I started getting called up to the national team, so that told me and made me realize that I had talent, and that if they were calling me up, it was for a reason. So, from that point on, I tried to focus more on soccer, I put more effort into it, and I think that now I see the fruits of that labor," said Godoy.

The midfielder now has 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) seasons under his belt, beginning with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2015. He later joined Nashville SC for its inaugural season in 2020 before signing with SDFC on Dec. 19, 2024. Across all MLS competitions, Godoy has made 266 appearances with 228 starts.

The veteran player made 33 appearances with 29 starts in SDFC's inaugural season, recording one goal and two assists across all competitions. He also appeared in three Leagues Cup matches and five Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, helping SDFC break records to advance to the Western Conference Final.

"I feel a deep sense of connection with this Club. I believe the values they uphold as a family, as human beings, and as individuals are incredibly important. These are the values I cherish most, because beyond being a footballer, I think one is, first and foremost, a person," said Godoy. "When you step off the pitch, you have a life that exists outside of football, and I believe that is precisely what you learn here, to embrace those values and always put your family first."

SDFC exercised the contract option to extend Godoy through the 2027 season in Dec. He continues to play a crucial role during the 2026 season, helping guide SDFC's young players while continuing to play an important leadership role on and off the pitch.

Godoy shared his gratitude for the support SDFC has received from the fans since the Club's inception. The passion and loyalty from supporters at Snapdragon Stadium continue to fuel the players on matchdays and help build the foundation of the Club's culture.

"Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for always standing by us, through the good times and the bad. I believe this is a Club that will continue to grow and attract many more fans," said Godoy.

When Godoy isn't on the pitch or flying internationally, he enjoys spending time with his family. On his days off, he tries to make the most of it by being attending his son's soccer games, exploring San Diego, or by simply enjoying any moment with his family.

Watch Godoy represent Panama this summer at San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, presented by Adriana's Insurance beginning June 17. Fans can also join Godoy and the Chrome and Azul at Snapdragon Stadium by purchasing tickets for the second half of the season. Follow him on Instagram to keep up with his journey with Panama and SDFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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