Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Robin Lod Called up to Finland Men's National Team for International FIFA Window

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC midfielder Robin Lod has been called up to the Finland Men's National Team for an international training camp and two international friendly matches.

Finland will face Germany at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 31 at Mewa Arena in Mainz, Germany, before traveling to face Hungary at 12:45 p.m. CT on Friday, June 5, at Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Lod joined Chicago in December 2025 and has featured in 15 matches (10 starts) and scored three goals across all competitions for the Men in Red in 2026. At the international level, Lod made his international debut for the senior Finland National Team in 2013 at the age of 20, going on to earn 88 call-ups and 83 caps across all competitions, including in the 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Nations League B and the 2020 UEFA Euro Championship, for which Finland qualified and competed for the first time.

The Men in Red will join the rest of Major League Soccer in observing a break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returning to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, July 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be followed by a Two Friends concert to conclude the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. The action will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Finland Men's National Team Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (3): Lukas Hradecky (AS Monaco), Jesse Joronen (Palermo FC), Viljami Sinisalo (Celtic FC)

Defenders (7): Nikolai Alho (Asteras Tripolis), Ville Koski (Deportivo Alavés), Juho Lähteenmäki (FC Nordsjaelland), Ryan Mahuta (FK Pardubice), Samuli Miettinen (NK Istra 1961), Tony Miettinen (Mjällby AIF), Miro Tenho (Djurgårdens IF)

Midfielders (13): Adam Ståhl (Djurgårdens IF), Doni Arifi (Greuther Fürth), Adam Marhiev (1. FC Nürnberg), Matti Peltola (D.C. United), Niklas Pyyhtiä (Modena FC), Anssi Suhonen (Odense BK), Santeri Väänänen (Rosenborg BK), Leo Walta (Swansea City), Oliver Antman (Rangers FC), Daniel Håkans (Lech Poznan), Robin Lod (Chicago Fire FC), Oiva Jukkola (Kairat Almaty), Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen FC)

Forwards (4): Benjamin Källman (Hannover 96), Joel Pohjanpalo (Palermo FC), Naatan Skyttä (1. FC Kaiserslautern), Casper Terho (Sparta Rotterdam)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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