Messi and De Paul Called up by Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been called up by the Argentinian national team for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the pair making history by becoming the second and third players to represent the Club at the global competition.

Messi is set to make an unprecedented sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup. In his historic international career, our captain has guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown, and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

Messi also notably holds the records for most caps (198) and most goals (116) for Argentina, while also holding the international record for most World Cup goals (13), most World Cup match appearances (26) and being the only player to score in the World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

De Paul, meanwhile, is set for a second career World Cup appearance after his key role en route to lifting the cup in 2022. El Motorcito was also one of the main figures alongside Messi in La Albiceleste's 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions conquests. In all, the versatile midfielder has earned 85 caps, scoring two times, in his fruitful international career for Argentina.

Argentina was drawn into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

Argentina Group Stage Schedule - FIFA World Cup 2026

Tuesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET - Argentina vs. Algeria (Kansas City Stadium)

Monday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET - Argentina vs. Austria (Dallas Stadium)

Saturday, June 27 at 10 p.m. ET - Jordan vs. Argentina (Dallas Stadium)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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