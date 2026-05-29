Major League Soccer Viewership up 62% in 2026 as Fan Growth Continues Across Platforms

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer continued its strong momentum through the first three months of the 2026 season across viewership, attendance, and social engagement, highlighted by increases in audiences across linear and streaming platforms and the highest Opening Weekend attendance in league history.

The 2026 season builds on the strongest three-year period of fan growth in league history and comes as a record number of MLS players are set to represent their national teams at this summer's FIFA World Cup. The tournament also underscores MLS' broader role in the sport's expansion across North America, with 13 MLS cities serving as host markets and nearly 40 MLS stadiums and training facilities supporting the event as match venues and team base camps.

"The growth we're experiencing this season reflects the consistency and momentum MLS has built over the last three years," said Camilo Durana, MLS Chief Business Officer. "From continued rising viewership to record-setting attendance across multiple clubs and expanding digital and social engagement, fans are connecting with the league at unprecedented levels as global attention on soccer continues to build ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup."

Viewership Up 62%

MLS averaged 7.9 million live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms through the first three months of the 2026 season, an increase of 62% year-over-year.

The strong viewership performance spans Apple TV, U.S. and Canadian linear partners, and additional international distribution platforms.

MLS' audience growth reflects the league's expanding reach across both streaming and linear television, providing fans with more ways than ever to watch matches.Attendance: Historic Crowds and Sustained Fan Demand

MLS is averaging 22,109 fans per match through May, with more than 4.8 million fans attending matches through the first three months of the season -- both up from 2025 and ranking as the second-highest average and total attendance figures in league history behind 2024's record-breaking season.

Historic Crowds: Three matches this season surpassed 72,000 fans, each ranking among the top 10 largest crowds in MLS history.

Five Clubs Set New Single-Match Attendance Records in 2026: Colorado Rapids, D.C. United, Inter Miami CF, LAFC, and Toronto FC have each established new club attendance marks this season.

Colorado Rapids: 75,824 (Empower Field at Mile High on April 18, 2026)

All-time club attendance record and second highest single-match attendance in MLS history.

LAFC: 75,673 (LA Memorial Coliseum on February 21, 2026)

Club home attendance record and third highest single-match attendance in MLS history.

D.C. United: 72,026 (M&T Bank Stadium on March 7, 2026)

All-time club attendance record.

Toronto FC: 44,828 (BMO Field on May 9, 2026)

Club home attendance record.

Inter Miami CF: 26,412 (Nu Stadium on April 4, 2026)

Club home attendance record. Youngest Fan Base Among Major Professional U.S. Men's Sports Leagues

MLS fans have an average age of 39.6, the youngest among major North American men's professional sports leagues.Social & Digital: Record Engagement Across Platforms

MLS and club social channels now reach nearly 113 million followers globally, a 14% year-over-year increase.

MLS and club social accounts generated 5.71 billion impressions through May across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X -- up 17% year-over-year and the highest mark since 2021.MLS resumes play July 16-17 during the closing week of the FIFA World Cup, positioning the league at the center of global soccer attention with six matchups airing across Apple TV, and linear networks in the US and Canada, including a primetime doubleheader on FOX on July 17.

The league's return to action on July 16 will be highlighted by key rivalry matchups including:

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC (7:30pm ET, Apple TV, RDS, TSN)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers (10:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)Friday night features a primetime national showcase:

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (8 pm ET, FOX, Apple TV, Fox Deportes, RDS and TSN)

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (10:30 pm ET, FOX, Apple TV, Fox Deportes, RDS, and TSN)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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