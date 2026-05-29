Match Time Change: Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF on October 24
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Kick off for Inter Miami CF's away match against Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, October 24 is now set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. ET, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET
The match will air on Apple TV.
To see Inter Miami's full 2026 regular season schedule visit: https://www.intermiamicf.com/schedule/#competition=all&date 25-02-14.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
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