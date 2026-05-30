Philadelphia Union Launch "Soccer in Schools" Program as Part of World Cup Legacy Initiative

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - As part of a long-term commitment to expand accessibility to soccer, the Philadelphia Union today announced the launch of Soccer in Schools, a transformative initiative designed to expand equitable access to the game across the Greater Philadelphia region. The program kicked off today at Thomas Holme Elementary School in Philadelphia, where students participated in a special soccer-themed field day to celebrate the start of the initiative.

The curated program is designed to introduce students in elementary school to soccer through three core pillars, education, access, and opportunity, with the goal of helping young people discover, develop, and sustain a lifelong connection to the sport. In its inaugural year, Soccer in Schools will reach more than 32,000 students across 175 schools in seven school districts, with plans for continued annual expansion throughout the region. Across the Greater Philadelphia area alone, the Union aims to expand the program to all 500+ elementary schools spanning 64 school districts. Beyond Philadelphia, the initiative is also expected to grow into Delaware and New Jersey, ultimately impacting up to approximately 500,000 students collectively.

"Soccer has the power to bring people together, build confidence, and create opportunities that extend far beyond the field," said Tim McDermott, President of the Philadelphia Union. "Through Soccer in Schools, we're working to ensure that young people across Greater Philadelphia, regardless of background or location, have the chance to experience the joy and benefits of the game. By providing schools with curriculum support, educator development, and the resources needed to introduce soccer in meaningful ways, we hope to inspire students, create new opportunities, and open doors to a sport they may not otherwise have had the chance to play."

Through its focus on education, access, and opportunity, the program is designed to expand access to the game while creating meaningful pathways for students to engage with the sport for years to come.

Education: Participating schools will receive a comprehensive lesson plan developed in coordination with U.S. Soccer's Soccer Forward Foundation as part of its Soccer at Schools initiative, hands-on training sessions for educators led by Union coaches, and Union-led recess activations designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of the sport in an engaging and inclusive environment.

Access: Providing every school with the resources needed including soccer balls, as well as ball bags, pinnies, cones, pop-up goals, and ball pumps, to incorporate soccer into daily activity, while also creating opportunities for future infrastructure improvements that support long-term growth of the game.

Opportunity: Delivering resources to students to continue their development who demonstrate interest or potential in soccer. Resources include assistance and connections beyond the classroom to local clubs, camps, clinics, and the Philadelphia Union's own SWAG program, helping create pathways for continued participation and advancement in the sport. Participating districts in the first year include: School District of Philadelphia, Chester Upland School District, Chester Charter Scholars Academy, Avon Grove School District, West Chester Area School District, and Norristown Area School District, with more districts to be announced. Following the inaugural year, the Union plans to expand the program to additional school districts across the region.







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