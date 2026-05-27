Philadelphia Union Defender Olwethu Makhanya Selected to Represent South Africa at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has been selected to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced.

Makhanya's selection marks a historic moment for both club and country, as South Africa returns to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. The 2026 edition will be Bafana Bafana's fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously competed in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

South Africa clinched qualification with a 3-0 win over Rwanda, finishing atop Group C ahead of Nigeria in one of Africa's most competitive qualifying campaigns. South Africa has been drawn into Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, Republic of Korea and Czechia.

South Africa opens the tournament against Mexico on June 11 at 3 p.m. local time at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Bafana Bafana then face Czechia on June 18 at 12 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia, before concluding group stage play against Republic of Korea on June 24 at 9 p.m. local time in Monterrey, Mexico.

Prior to the tournament, South Africa will continue preparations with a FIFA World Cup send-off match against Nicaragua on Friday, May 29, at Orlando Stadium.

The 22-year-old defender could become one of the first active players in Union history to feature in a FIFA World Cup match. Makhanya is the second current member of the Philadelphia Union to earn a spot on the final roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining midfielder Danley Jean Jacques who earned his spot with Haiti.







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