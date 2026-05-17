Iloski Equalizes for Union

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced Columbus Crew Saturday night at Subaru Park, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Columbus's Hugo Picard found the back of the net in the 10th minute to give them an early lead. In the second half, Union forward Milan Iloski found the equalizer in the 70th minute to secure a point at home for Philadelphia.

The Union will travel to Nu Stadium on Sunday, May 24th to face Inter Miami CF (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (1) - Columbus Crew (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, May 16, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Tom Felice

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Hugo Picard (unassisted) 10'

PHI - Milan Iloski (Anello, Bender) 70'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Ben Bender (caution) 9'

PHI - Milan Iloski (caution) 26'

CLB - Rudy Camacho (caution) 30'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 45'+1

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Ben Bender, Olwethu Makhanya, Geiner Martinez, Nathan Harriel, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic (Agustín Anello 46'), Cavan Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev, Milan Iloski, Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 64').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Olivier Mbaizo, Philippe Ndinga, Stas Korzeniowski, Finn Sundstrom.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte, Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki, Sekou Bangoura (Amar Sejdic 80'), Andre Gomes (Dylan Chambost 67'), Daniel Gazdag (Taha Habroune 80'), Diego Rossi, Mohamed Farsi (Andres Herrera 66'), Max Arfsen, Hugo Picard, Steven Moreira.

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Hagen, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Amar Sejdic, Yevhen Cheberko, Owen Presthus, Nariman Akhundzada.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Agustín Anello registered his first MLS career assist.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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