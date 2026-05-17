Full Time Clip: The Crown Claims the Night: Charlotte FC 3-1 Toronto FC
Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
An electric first half and key late-game moments helped Charlotte FC earn all three points at home in a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC.
Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring in the 19th minute, giving The Crown an early advantage.
However, Toronto FC rained on the squad's parade with a quick response just three minutes later in the 22nd minute.
The battle was only beginning as The Crown regained control in the 35th minute when David Schnegg struck from range to restore Charlotte's lead.
Kerwin Vargas played a major role in the attack, assisting both first-half goals.
Will Cleary made his MLS debut in the 75th minute, becoming the latest Crown Legacy FC product to take the pitch with the first team.
Charlotte added insurance in the 84th minute after Morrison drew a penalty, which Pep Biel confidently converted to make the score 3-1.
Defensively, Charlotte delivered several crucial moments to preserve the advantage. Nathan Byrne put his body on the line for a massive block, while Kristijan Kahlina came up big with a crucial save in stoppage time.
The Crown now turn their attention to next Saturday's matchup against the New England Revolution, their final match before the Summer Soccer Celebration break.
MAY 23RD // CHARLOTTE FC vs. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION
The Finale of MAYhem, The Crown takes on New England on May 23rd at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition Tim Ream Bobblehead Giveaway.
Limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren't guaranteed.
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