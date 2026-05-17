FC Dallas Earns Road 3-2 Win at San Jose Earthquakes

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







SAN JOSE, California - FC Dallas (5-4-4, 22 points) defeated the San Jose Earthquakes (9-3-2, 29 points) 3-2 Saturday to earn its first victory in San Jose since July 8, 2016. Patrickson Delgado, Petar Musa and Samuel Sarver, who scored in added time, sealed the result for Dallas.

MUSA CLIMBS THE CHARTS

Forward Petar Musa scored his 12th goal of the season in the 49th minute of the second half. Musa ties Kenny Cooper at third place for career goals scored at 46, and is now six goals away from tying former Homegrown Jesús Ferreira at 53 in second place. Herman Johansson recorded his second assist of the season.

THE ROLE MODEL(O)

Samuel Sarver scored his third goal in four games in the 93rd minute. Sarver entered the match in the 84th minute of the second half. This is Sarver's second goal in added time. FC Dallas is 3-0-0 when Sarver scores.

GOL DEL DE IBARRA

Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored his second goal of the year in the first minute of the match. His goal is FC Dallas' quickest of the season, coming 54 seconds into the match and ranking as the fifth fastest in club history. The goal brings Delgado's tally to six career goals with FC Dallas since he joined the club in 2024.

ICEMAN MAKES CLUB DEBUT

Canadian goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made his first start for FC Dallas after signing with the club on Feb. 2 from CF Montréal. In his first start, Sirois recorded five saves, including a penalty kick save in the 42nd minute of the match. Sirois becomes the first Canadian goalkeeper to start for Dallas.

MARK BRIGGS STEPPING IN

FC Dallas assistant coach Mark Briggs stepped in as head coach with the one match ban of head coach Eric Quill. The last time an assistant coach stepped in as head coach for FC Dallas was on April 5, 2025, versus Atlanta United with former assistant coach Rodrigo Ríos stepping up.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Relive Dallas' road game versus the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, May 19, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five is now available on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas plays its final regular season match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break on Saturday, May 23 versus the Colorado Rapids from DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio broadcast through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"We know we can play with anybody and win every game. Coming on the road against a top team like San Jose and getting this result changes the psychology of the group for the better. These are the kinds of marquee wins you look back on if you reach your goals at the end of the season or make the playoffs. They give you belief, and that belief is powerful. This result should give us confidence that we can beat anybody."

On Sirois earning his first start...

"I thought it was hugely important for him, but for the team as well. We won the game because of that save. To do it in his first start and have that kind of impact is really good to see. I'm proud of him and proud of the group as a whole. It was an amazing performance, full of resilience, effort and desire, and I'm really proud of this group."

On his message to Sarver...

"Well, it wasn't to chug a beer after he scored, if that's what you're asking, but the kid is electric. He knows how to score goals, he knows how to be in the right spot, and his pace is high level. His efficiency in front of goal is top class, and he's fun to watch, not just because of his ability but because of who he is as a person. I couldn't be more proud of him. He embraces the super-sub role, and he won us the game today."

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois

On the match tonight and making his FC Dallas debut...

"We've got a team of fighters, and that's how we get it done. We started the game well, but San Jose is a good team and we knew they would push for 90 minutes and beyond. They came back multiple times, but we didn't stop either. We don't give up, we keep pushing, and that's who we are. We're a team of fighters, and we find a way. It's a special moment. Everything happened so fast, I just trusted my instincts and the conversations I've had with the other goalkeepers, with Michael Collodi and Drew Keeshan. It paid off, and I'm really happy about it."

Forward Sam Sarver

On tonight's win...

"You have to give credit to them. They fought hard. It's never easy when you go ahead twice and get up two goals, but I thought we responded well. The coaches stuck to their decisions after the second goal. They still chose to put me in, and it paid off. It was an all-around team effort, especially with Mark stepping in while Coach Eric Quill was out. He handled the tactics really well. From the first minute, you could see our intent. We scored early and stayed on the front foot throughout. Overall, we were a complete team tonight."

On his goal and taking advantage of every opportunity...

"I'll give Osaze credit, I think he's one of the best defenders in the league, and I'll stand by that. When I saw the ball in the air, I knew he was going to win the header, and once Kaick controlled it, I saw the break open. I was just hoping he would play me in. That's what life and sport come down to, moments. I try to remind myself that even half a moment is enough to make something happen. I know Eric and the coaching staff believe in me. They know I'm a player who doesn't need many minutes to make an impact, and I'm just grateful they trusted me and that it paid off for them as well."







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