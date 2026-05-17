CLTFC gets back in win column

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC snapped a six match winless run with a 3-1 win over Toronto FC. Tonight's win was the Club's 4th straight victory over Toronto FC.

Pep Biel scored his 7th goal of the season and added his 5th assist taking him to 39 total MLS goal contributions on his Charlotte FC career (19 goals/20 assists).

Kerwin Vargas added two assists taking him to three total on the season. It is the Colombian's second match with multiple assists with the last coming in July 2023 vs FC Cincinnati.

David Schnegg scored his second goal for Charlotte FC, but his first for the Club in league play. The left footed strike from outside the box was the Austrian's 7th goal contribution of the season in all competitions (5 MLS, 2 Open Cup). He's surpassed his season high MLS goal contributions in only 8 games with Charlotte FC (4 w/DC in 32 games in 2024).

Defender Will Cleary made his MLS debut in his third senior appearance for CLTFC (two Open Cup appearances). He was drafted 22nd overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford and has made 8 appearances for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro.

Defender Tim Ream was rested this match (load management). He will be available for selection on Saturday vs New England (Tim Ream Bobblehead Night). Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 28,158

Press Conference Video Assets: link (assets to be uploaded through evening)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Privett, Schnegg, Westwood, Biel, Bronico, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Diani (66'), Aloko (66'), Goodwin (75'), Cleary (75'), de la Torre (87')

Toronto FC Starting XI: Gavran, Franklin, Zimmerman, Gilman, Edwards, Coello, Osorio, Etienne Jr., Aristizabal, Salloi, Henry

Substitutions: Gomis (58'), Bank (78')

Goals:

19' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Vargas, Biel)

22' - TOR - Etienne Jr. (Assist: Osorio)

35' - CLT - Schnegg (Assist: Vargas)

84' - CLT - Biel (Penalty)

Discipline:

49' - CLT - Biel (Yellow)

54' - TOR - Henry (Yellow)

84' - TOR - Osorio (Yellow)

90'+2' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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