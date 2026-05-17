Sporting KC Earns 2-1 Comeback Victory at Austin FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City (3-8-2, 11 pts.) earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Austin FC (3-6-5, 14 pts.) at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night. In a match Sporting dominated from start to finish, second-half goals from substitutes Manu Garcia and Stephen Afrifa sealed the team's first-ever win at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Head coach Raphael Wicky stuck with the same starting XI that dismantled the LA Galaxy 3-1 on Wednesday, as midfielder Zorhan Bassong and forward Taylor Calheira retained their spots after making their first starts of the season midweek.

Sporting was the first to threaten in the 12th minute when Calvin Harris, coming off a career game on Wednesday, drove away from his marker and fired a low strike toward the corner but Brad Stuver got down well to claw the ball away. Harris continued to attack the Austin backline and once again went close in the 23rd minute, cutting in from the left wing before seeing his strike deflected narrowly wide of the post. Three minutes later, Capita Capemba met Jayden Reid's cross and sent his volley wide of the target.

Sporting continued to dominate proceedings in the first half and once again went close when Bassong's first-time volley from 25 yards flashed menacingly wide of goal with Stuver beaten. Lasse Berg Johnsen was the next to force a save from Stuver when his long-range free kick was pushed aside in the 41st minute before Bassong's strike from the ensuing corner flashed just over the bar.

Instead, it was Austin who took the lead completely against the run of play with their first chance of the game in first-half stoppage time when Mikkel Desler volleyed home a cross from Guilherme Biro to give the hosts a 1-0 halftime lead.

Sporting continued to control proceedings early in the second half and Harris again stung the palms of Stuver with a curling effort from inside the penalty area in the 50th minute. Substitute Shapi Suleymanov was the next to threaten when he whipped a shot wide of the post from the edge of the area in the 67th minute.

Three minutes later Harris almost found the equalizer when he slid to reach Berg Johnsen's inch-perfect through ball but the Englishman couldn't get enough on his shot and it was gathered by Stuver. Sporting then fashioned their best chance of the game in the 72nd minute when Dejan Joveljic's dummy allowed Suleymanov tom take aim from 12 yards but his shot was palmed away by Stuver.

Austin brought on star striker Brandon Vazquez in the second half and he immediately went close on a pair of occasions, first heading a corner wide before forcing Stefan Cleveland into a smart save in the 77th minute.

Sporting pulled themselves level in the 79th minute when substitute Garcia drove away from the Austin midfield and fed Suleymanov who in turn laid the ball off to Garcia to lash home for his first goal of the season.

Moments after Harris had hit the side-netting after rounding the goalkeeper, Sporting found the game-winner through another substitute in Afrifa. Picking up the ball in the left channel after more enterprising work from Garcia, the Canadian winger cut onto his right foot and slammed a sumptuous finish off the underside of the crossbar and in to seal a memorable 2-1 victory for his side.

Sporting returns home next weekend for the team's final match before the FIFA World Cup break when the squad takes on Eastern Conference outfit Red Bull New York at Sporting Park on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV, while the game will be air on the radio on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com.

QUOTES

Sporting Kansas City head coach Raphael Wicky

Thoughts on the match...

I'm mostly very, very happy about the result and the win, but I'm even more happy about the performance. I think the performance we showed was very, very good and was very mature over 90 plus four minutes. I think we were the better team. We had so many shots. We didn't give up much. Of course, there were a few moments for them in transition but honestly, the performance was really, really good. I'm very proud of the team. A week ago, obviously we were in a bad place and then the team and the boys show up twice like that with two really, really brave and good performances and as a team. That really makes me really happy.

On the insertion of Manu Garcia into the game...

I think we had before a very good game as well. I would have to see the game again, how clear the chances were, but we had many shots. We were really in the final third a lot. And I think we had a good game before Manu came in. I'm very happy that the guys who came in, everyone, helped the team with good performances to turn this game around. We said in halftime that we have to just keep doing what we do and that we were the better team in the first half as well and that we can turn this around. Manu came in really well. The plan was if we're still losing 1-0 that Manu comes in center mid with Lasse (Berg Johnsen) together to help bring the ball forward and he did that. I'm very happy that he actually scored, because Manu is a player who can produce and I feel like his production in the beginning of the season so far hasn't been the best. Now, on Wednesday he came in and had a great assist for Calvin Harris. Tonight, he made some great passes. He played very secure in the midfield and scored so I'm very happy about that. Why I bring him from the bench is a technical choice. I choose on Wednesday to go with Taylor (Calheira) next to Dejan (Joveljic). I wanted a second striker there and a player a little bit higher up. And I think Taylor did really well in both games and I think that's what a team is. And then the subs came in well on Wednesday as well. They came in well today and I think that's what a team has to be. But it was a technical decision, so there's not a specific reason.

On the play of Calvin Harris...

He looked very confident on Wednesday. He looked very confident today as well. He's always a threat. But to be fair, he was a threat in many games we have had this season. He is one who, next to Dejan, who has had the most chances to score goals or to give assists early in the season. It just didn't go in. He got rewarded in both games with good performances and I think that's what, as a coach, what you want to see. I'm happy for him.

On the play of Stephen Afrifa...

I'm very, very happy for Stephen. A great goal for him to cut in. But first and foremost, what I always want to see is that work ethic, that the guys come in and work first hard for the team. He has done that. He helps the team. And then obviously he adds an attacking quality, which he has. He has a 1v1. He is fast. That's what we want to see from him when he comes in. Today, I'm really happy that he actually took this 1v1 on and hit the ball on target. When we speak with him, it's always to try to hit the ball on target. If you hit the ball on target, you have a chance that it goes in. Today, obviously, you can't hit it better. I'm very happy for him and I think it just shows that when you keep working hard, that you get rewarded as well.

Sporting Kansas City forward Stephen Afrifa

On the feeling of scoring the game-winner...

Good. I'm just happy to help the team get the win. That's pretty much it. I came in and I was asked to do one thing: to help the team out. I was able to do it, so I'm very happy.

On the back-to-back wins...

We're nearing the end before this little break we have and the whole story in the building has just been, let's close it out on a high and let's see what we can do to try to turn it around. The last two games have gone very well. Tonight, we showed out. We have just got to look forward to next weekend and hopefully show the same.

On the message from coach before he entered...

It's pretty simple. Obviously, just keep the energy and raise it. We have the fresh legs, so that's just the basics of it. Come out and defend first and then do what you can do in the attack. It's pretty straightforward, just simple stuff and we just try to execute it.

On his goal...

It's a shot I like a lot, cutting inside and curling it back post. The ball fell to my feet. I looked up and I saw one defender and just more about timing to just try to get him off balance. I was able to do it and the shot came off exactly how I wanted it.

On the feeling of the victories...

It feels great. In the locker room, all the guys know that we're a lot better than our performances have shown. We didn't let our heads stay low. We just try to be the best that we can be out there. We have got a long season ahead. We still can say that we're at the start of it and these two results are very massive in us turning the season around.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Manu Garcia

On coming off the bench to make an impact...

Of course, it's not the place where you want to be but (you do) whatever so the team can win. The team has been good the last two games. I'm really happy for the guys, because it's very, very much needed. I'm just happy to help them in the way that I can and to finally that the things start to work out.

On the biggest difference in the last two games...

I think we're doing things all together. Everyone is going in the same line, is in the same points. And we're taking care of the ball much better. We've been trying to play this way since the start. It's difficult at times, but now it's starting to click which I'm very happy for the guys because it's not easy to be in the situation that we've been in.

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City (3-8-2, 11 pts.) 0 2 2

Austin FC (3-6-5, 14 pts.) 1 0 1

Sporting Kansas City: Stefan Cleveland; Jake Davis (Justin Reynolds 64'), Ian James (Ethan Bartlow 83'), Wyatt Meyer, Jayden Reid; Capita Capemba (Shapi Suleymanov 46'), Lasse Berg Johnsen, Zorhan Bassong (Manu Garcia 63'), Calvin Harris; Taylor Calheira (Stephen Afrifa 75'), Dejan Joveljic (C)

Subs Not Used: John Pulskamp, Diego Borges, Jacob Bartlett, Cielo Tschantret

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Mikkel Desler (CJ Fodrey 85'), Oleksandr Svatok, Jonathan Bell, Guilherme Biro; Facundo Torres (Brandon Vazquez 73'), Ilie Sanchez (C) (Dani Pereira 73'), Joseph Rosales, Owen Wolff (Jon Gallagher 60'); Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramirez (Jayden Nelson 60')

Subs Not Used: Damien Las, Mateja Djordjevic, Zan Kolmanic, Nicolas Dubersarsky

Scoring Summary:

ATX - Mikkel Desler 1 (Guilherme Biro 2, Owen Wolff 1) 46+

SKC - Manu Garcia 1 (Shapi Suleymanov 1) 79'

SKC - Stephen Afrifa 1 (Unassisted) 82'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Capita Capemba (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 28'

SKC - Jake Davis (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 47'

ATX - Oleksandr Svatok (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 57'

ATX - Ilie Sanchez (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 61'

SKC - Zorhan Bassong (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 63'

ATX - Jayden Nelson (Yellow Card; Delaying a Restart) 71'

ATX - CJ Fodrey (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 86'

STAT SKC ATX

Shots 21 7

Shots on Goal 9 3

Expected Goals 1.6 0.6

Corner Kicks 7 3

Possession 49.8% 50.2%

Saves 2 7

Fouls 21 13

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistant Referee: Justin Howard

Assistant Referee: Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Jose Da Silva

-- SportingKC.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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